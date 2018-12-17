Hyundai Palisade On The Cards For India?

Palisade replaces the Santa Fe+ as Hyundai's flagship SUV

It’s half a size larger than the Fortuner/Endeavour

Prices could start from Rs 40 lakh



Hyundai's Palisade ruffled quite a few feathers in the office. The outright boxy design isn't something we associate with the South Korean brand, and naturally we've had polarising opinions within the team too. But, we agree unanimously that the Palisade does look striking. It has presence, an element that's crucial to every SUVs success story in India.

And, speaking of SUVs, Hyundai has had some mixed luck on that front. While premium products such as the Tucson and the erstwhile Santa Fe and Terracan met with lukewarm response, something lower down the value chain, like the Creta, went on to be a bestseller. Looks like the manufacturer wants to build a strong portfolio full of SUVs, and the Palisade could very well lead the charge.

Hyundai has promised us six all-new SUVs over the next couple of years. Bear in mind, we aren't considering facelifts here. We know for a fact that Hyundai is working towards bringing its first sub-4 metre SUV based on the Carlino concept by April 2019. We'll also meet Hyundai India's first EV in the form of the Kona EV next year,. Then, there's the next-generation Creta as well that should hit showrooms by early 2020. Hyundai is considering the new Santa Fe to take on the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, while an SUV slotted below the Carlino (think Kwid) is on the cards as well. The sixth SUV in this list, we reckon, is likely to be the Palisade.

An official source has informed us that every SUV, big or small, is under consideration for India. If market conditions prove conducive, we'll see Hyundai India venturing into a space they've never been in before with the Palisade. This will be slightly tricky for Hyundai since the ex-showroom price is likely to hit Rs 40 lakh. And, at that price point, it'll rub shoulders with entry-level luxury SUVs such as the Volvo XC40, BMW X1, Audi Q3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA. But, it will look at swinging buyers its way by offering a plethora of tech and the practicality of eight seats.

Source: zigwheels.com