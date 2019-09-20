Hyundai Offering Discounts Across Models, Benefits Worth Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Elantra & Tucson

Total discounts offered on the Santro add up to Rs 50,000.

If you take the old Grand i10 or the Xcent home, you stand to save up to Rs 95,000.

Discounts on the Creta are limited to a maximum of Rs 50,000.

Major discount of upto Rs 2 lakh on the Elantra and Tucson.

Hyundai offering discounts on Elite i20 and Verna for savings of nearly half a lakh.

Carmakers are doing everything they can to get customers to showrooms amid this slowdown in the automobile industry that has seen sales drop drastically. Hyundai is one such carmaker that is offering significant discounts on its cars, with some models being offered with benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh! Take a look at the model-wise offers below.

Hyundai Santro

If you are looking at the entry-level Hyundai sold in India, the Korean carmaker is offering it with a cash discount of Rs 15,000. The Santro also has an exchange bonus running on it, which will knock Rs 20,000 off the price if you decide to trade in your old car.

If you are a government or a corporate employee, there is an additional discount of Rs 5000. Hyundai is also rewarding you for brand loyalty. In case you are trading in an old Santro or Eon, Hyundai will knock off a further Rs 10,000 off the price.

Hyundai Grand i10

If you are looking to take the old Grand i10 home, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs 60,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a further Rs 5000 discount if you are a government or corporate employee. Don’t expect any offers on the new Grand i10 Nios though.

Hyundai Xcent

The sub-4 metre sedan from Hyundai features heavy discounts too, including a flat Rs 60,000 cash discount. If you choose to trade in your old car, there is an added Rs 30,000 bonus and if you are a government employee or work in a corporate environment, there is a further Rs 5000 discount.

Hyundai Elite i20

Hyundai’s premium hatchback is a popular model and the Korean carmaker is aiming to make it even more attractive with savings of upto Rs 45,000 on offer. That includes a cash discount and exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000 each, with a discount worth Rs 5000 for government/ corporate employees.

Hyundai Active i20

On the Active i20, Hyundai is only offering a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 5000 discount on top for government or corporate employees.

Hyundai Verna

If you are looking at the Hyundai sedan to be the next car in your garage, there is a Rs 20,000 cash discount, a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus and an additional Rs 10,000 discount for government or corporate employees.

Hyundai Creta

The offer on the Creta is pretty simple. There is a Rs 20,000 cash discount and a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus. The Creta is a high-selling model for Hyundai and thus the discount on it is relatively limited.

Hyundai Elantra & Tucson

This is the big one from Hyundai for their big ones. Go for the flagship sedan or SUV offering in India and Hyundai will happily waive of Rs 1,25,000 from the price as a cash discount. Trade in your old car and Hyundai will knock off a further Rs 75,000 as a bonus.

