Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Colour Options In Detail

The Grand i10 Nios is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available with 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines; both get AMT option.

It is offered in five variants - Era, Magna, Sportz, Sportz Dual Tone and Asta.

Dual-tone colour option can only be had with the petrol engine.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is quite the looker when compared with its predecessor. If you are eyeing one, then there are six monotone options and two new dual-tone options to choose from. However, the funkier two-tone options are limited to the 1.2-litre Sportz MT petrol variant. Now, let’s get down to look at what options are on offer.

Polar White

Typhoon Silver

Titan Grey

Fiery Red

Alpha Blue

Aqua Teal

The newly introduced dual tone shades include:

Aqua Teal with Black Roof

Polar White with Black Roof

The dual-tone Hyundai Grand i10 variants get all-black interiors with colour-coded accents similar to the exterior of the car. The standard dashboard colour in the Nios is dual-tone grey. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and steering wheel with integrated audio controls similar to the Venue sub-4 metre SUV.

The Grand i10 Nios’ rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Ignis that gets multiple dual-tone colour options along with roof wraps. The Ford Figo Blu variant, on the other hand, is available in three dual-tone shades while the Ford Freestyle gets only single-tone exterior colour options. The Maruti Suzuki Swift is, too, is limited to monotone options but can be equipped with roof wraps from the iCreate catalogue of customisation options.

Source: cardekho.com