Honda HR-V: 5 Things You Should Know

HR-V is longer than the Creta. Its wheelbase is also longer.

Specced similar to the Honda Civic overseas.

Gets features like auto LED fog lamps, multiple airbags, panoramic sunroof and lane watch camera.

Expect launch in the second half of 2019 with prices upwards of Rs 10 lakh.

Honda is yet to officially confirm the launch of the HR-V for India, but sources in the know tell CarDekho that it is slated to launch later in 2019. The HR-V is likely to replace the BR-V in India, at least that’s what we’ve been tipped. So it’s a no-brainer that Honda is readying it to go up against the Hyundai Creta and the rest of the compact SUV brigade. Since it will be a crucial model for Honda in a segment that interests a lot of buyers, we thought it’s important to tell you some of the most important facts about the HR-V.

1) Familiar Platform

The Honda HR-V is based on the same platform as the current-generation City sedan and Jazz. While the Jazz has a wheelbase of 2510mm, the City has a 2600mm wheelbase, which is 10mm shorter than the UK-spec HR-V. For a better sense of size, let’s compare the UK-spec Honda HR-V’s dimension against its rivals in India.

As far as the length is considered, the Honda HR-V is only longer than the Hyundai Creta and the Renault Captur. The Honda HR-V is also the narrowest and shortest in this company while the wheelbase is only slightly better than the Hyundai Creta. So it’s not a vehicle that will have imposing presence on the road in terms of size.

2) Under the hood

Globally, the Honda HR-V shares its engines with the Civic and the City. Its available with the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC along with the 1.6-litre diesel engine. The 1.8-litre petrol engine from the Civic along with a hybrid powertrain are also present on the Honda HR-V internationally.

In India, however, Honda will launch it with BS 6 engine/s. The petrol engine will most likely be a 1.5-litre unit which it will share with the City. Honda might offer it with the City’s 1.5-litre diesel engine as well and ditch the 1.6-litre unit that powers the diesel Civic so that it is taxed as a mid-size car (45% GST) and not a luxury car (48% GST).

3) Honda HR-V facelift globally launched in 2018

The Honda HR-V facelift was first revealed in 2018 and it is this version that will be launched in India. In global markets, the HR-V comes equipped with auto LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, LED fog lamps, cruise control, paddle shifters on automatic variants, panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, leather upholstery and 8-way powered seats with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The safety features comprise of dual front, side and curtain airbags, hill start assist, vehicle stability assist along with Honda’s lane watch camera.

In India, the HR-V won’t be heavily localised from day one. Hence, we expect a lot of features available in the global markets to be on offer in India too in order to justify its higher price compared to cars like the Hyundai Creta.

4) Rivals and expected price

The HR-V is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 10 lakh and it won’t be surprising if its top variant gets into the Jeep Compass territory (read, over Rs 15 lakh) in terms of price. Honda is likely to pitch the HR-V as a premium alternative to SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur and Nissan Kicks, so it would rival their higher variants.

5) Launch date

The HR-V is expected to launch in India around the festive season in Q4 2019.

Source: cardekho.com