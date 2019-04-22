Honda Brings In Premium Big Bike Retail Experience To India

Honda BigWing outlets will be specialised retail outlets with CKD & CBU offerings on sale.

Honda has also launched a dedicated website for its premium bikes sold in India.

The first Honda BigWing dealership has opened in Gurugram, with more to follow.

Honda has launched its first BigWing dealership in Gurugram in India. Earlier this year, Honda had announced that they would be expanding their big bike portfolio in India under the Silver Wing brand. The BigWing dealership will be Honda’s one-stop shop for sales and service of its big bikes. Honda has done this to give their potential and existing big bike customers a premium personalised experience, something along the lines of the Maruti Suzuki Nexa experience. The showroom will display the complete Honda India big bike lineup and also serve as an event area for delivering motorcycles with a personalised touch.

Honda’s current big bike portfolio (CKD & CBU offerings) consists of the CB300R that starts at Rs 2.41 lakh, the CBR650F, Africa Twin, CB1000R, CBR1000RR and the range-topping GL1800 Gold Wing which retails for Rs 27.79 lakh (prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Honda had recently launched the CB300R street naked in India. Brought in as a CKD offering, the bike currently commands a waiting period ranging from one to six months, depending on the city.

We think this is a good move by Honda to offer a personalised and premium experience for its niche big bike customers, something that has previously been a standard practice for premium brands like Ducati, Triumph and Harley-Davidson.

Honda debuts its exclusive premium retail in India

Honda BigWing

The premium Silver Wing-Mark to spearhead Honda’s fun motorcycling business in India

Differentiated immersive experience for premium motorcycle customers

Exclusive one-stop sales & service centre for Honda big bikes

Honda’s big bike portfolio from new CB300R to the mighty GL1800 Gold Wing

Dedicated Honda BigWing web site www.HondaBigWing.in launched

Gurugram, April 18, 2019: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced its next step in providing fun mobility in India with the establishment of new premium big bike business vertical – the Honda BigWing.

Honda BigWing – represented by its silver wing-mark identity will deliver a differentiated immersive experience and introduce new fun into the fast growing premium motorcycling segment in India.

After delighting discerning customers in other South East Asian countries, Honda inaugurated India’s first exclusive & premium BigWing in Gurugram at ABW Tower, IFFCO Chowk and also made the first milestone deliveries to GoldWing, Africa Twin and CB300R customers.

Be it urban riding, circuit racing or luxury touring, Honda’s BigWing will cater to all categories of premium motorcycle customers. With a sprawling sales and service area, Honda BigWing-Gurugram will provide personalised customer experience and after sales service exclusively for Honda big bike models ranging from 300cc CB300R to the mighty 1800cc Goldwing.

With a state of art infrastructure, Honda BigWing features ‘Go Riding!!’ concept - a call to all motorcycling enthusiasts to embark on new fun expeditions.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Earlier this year, we made a commitment of expanding our premium motorcycle business in India under Honda’s Silver Wing-Mark. Riding on strong global legacy of Honda’s engineering and design philosophy, Honda BigWing will introduce Indian motorcycling enthusiasts to a new side of Honda providing them with exceptional personalised experience”

Commenting on unveiling of first BigWing dealership in India, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Honda BigWing is an outcome of our strong determination to create a differentiated immersive experience for our big bike customers. We are happy to announce India’s first BigWing in Gurugram (Haryana) which will serve as a roadmap for further expansion of iconic Silver Wing Mark in India.”

Honda’s Pride

The core value of Honda BigWing is to create an environment to enhance joy of buying for the customer. The BigWing is designed to evoke emotions & highlight technology to let customers feel excitement & superior quality of Honda’s premium models, even before their first ride.

Big bikes ranging from the brand new Sports Roadster CB300R, Neo Sports Café inspired CB1000R, CBR1000RR Fireblade, CBR1000RR Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin & street tourer GL1800 Gold Wing in a specially laid out display will brighten up any motorcyclist’s day. A dedicated corner with versatile range of accessories will enhance joy of riding and amplify new opportunities for customers.

Customer Experience

Overall distinctive concept is designed to provide a cool, sophisticated and premium atmosphere. To ensure maximum quality, Honda BigWing is equipped with best machinery and facilities. Be it a beginner exploring features of CB300R or an adventure seeker ready to ride home on his new Africa Twin, relationship managers at Honda BigWing will ensure customer’s visit & ownership experience is the best. An in-showroom event area, with a unique ambience will make customer’s most important moment – motorcycle delivery – memorable. The community lounge at showroom and service centre will provide customers a comfortable environment to enjoy Honda hospitality.

Customer Exclusivity

The monochromatic design theme of black & grey provides a quality stage for the motorcycles. Specialised product knowledge of industry experienced professionals will further excite customer curiosity. Easing the journey from search to purchase, a dedicated website www.HondaBigWing.in is also launched. Capturing real time customer feedback, Honda BigWing will be actively available across all social media platforms.

