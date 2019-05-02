﻿
Hero Xtreme 200S In Pictures

The new Hero Xtreme 200S explained with the help of pictures

02 May 2019
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 200S at Rs 98,500 (ex-showroom,Delhi). At this price, the Xtreme 200S is the most affordable faired 200cc motorcycle you can buy right now. Here is a detailed picture gallery of the bike with information and details.

The Xtreme 200S is a faired derivative of the naked Hero Xtreme 200R. It uses the Xtreme 200R's underpinnings and 200cc powertrain.

Its premium looking fairing encloses an LED headlamp and a neatly integrated tinted visor.

The cockpit now gets a fully digital instrument console borrowed for the Hero XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T. The Xtreme 200R naked bike has a digital-analogue instrument console.

This new blue-backlit instrument console displays the speed, engine RPM, gear position, fuel level, fuel range, trip odometer and service due indicator. It also has Bluetooth connectivity and shows turn-by-turn navigation on the display.

The switchgear is lifted off the Xtreme 200R, and, like the naked bike, has a round choke knob protruding from the handlebar.

The fuel tank gets a tank pad to prevent scratches and a flush-fitting aircraft-style fuel filler cap. Fuel tank capacity is 12.5 litres.

The single-piece seat is similar to the one on the Xtreme 200R. Seat height, at 795mm, is on the lower side.

The side panels get a premium looking gloss carbon fibre finish.

At the back, you get LED tail lamps and split grab rails lifted off the Hero Xtreme 200R.

Powering the Xtreme 200R is a 199.6cc air-cooled and carburetted single-cylinder motor. It delivers 18.4PS at 8000rpm and 17.1Nm of torque at 6500rpm. The bike gets a five-speed gearbox.

Suspension setup includes 37mm telescopic forks and a 7-step preload adjustable monoshock.

The Xtreme 200S gets 17-inch alloy wheels with 100-80-17 front and 130/70-17 rear MRF Nylogrip tubeless tyres. It has a new end can as well.

Braking setup includes a 276mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc. it gets single-channel ABS as standard fitment.

The Xtreme 200S weighs 149kg (kerb) and has a ground clearance of 165mm.

The Xtreme 200S is available in three colours: Sports Red, Maple Brown and Panther Black (pictured above). 

Source: zigwheels.com

