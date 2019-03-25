Ducati Introduces ‘D-I-Y’ Experience Tour

The first leg will be held at the Jim Corbett National Park.

Riders can plan their stay, duration and activities as per their liking.

Ducati will provide all the logistical support throughout the duration of the trip.

Tired of being told what to do and where to go on official rides? Ducati has something interesting for you. The Italian manufacturer has announced a ‘Do-It-Yourself Ducati’ discovery experience that allows riders to plan their own itineraries and execute them however they want and for as long they want. Ducati will then take care of all the logistics and bookings.

The first leg of this experience will kick-off at the Jim Corbett National Park and will later be followed by tours to Bandhavgarh, Kanha Tiger Reserve, Kaziranga National Park and the Great Rann of Kutch. However, if riders do not wish to curate their own itinerary, the company will provide them with one. This suggested itinerary will be a 5-day/4-night package and will consist of guided safaris, trail riding and bird tours along with staying at the finest hotels and resorts at the time and place of your choice.

We think it is a unique move by Ducati as it not only gives its riders the freedom to plan their own expeditions but also help the company conduct more personalised tours for its customers.

Here’s the company’s official statement -

New Delhi, 20th March 2019: Luxury motorcycle brand, Ducati announced its Do-It-Yourself Ducati Discoveries program only for India in partnership with Infinity Resorts. The DIY program will allow riders to craft their own Dream Tours with Ducati for the ultimate riding experience.

The Ducati Discoveries program is a specially curated tour designed for Ducatisti across India to be a part of the Tour without any barrier on dates and timing, which they can choose to do solo or with other Ducatisti. The first leg of this program is spread across the magnificent forest of India including The Jim Corbett National Park and information on other tours to Bandhavgarh, Kanha Tiger Reserve, Kaziranga National Park and the Great Rann of Kutch, will be coming soon.

After the successful completion of three Ducati Dream Tours to Himachal, Ladakh and Rajasthan, it's now time for Ducati riders to make their very own Ducati Discoveries experience to Jim Corbett National Park. The suggested itinerary of 5 Days/4-night expedition will bring riders an unmatched touring experience with Jeep safaris, riding trails and bird tours along with the finest hotels and resorts according to their choice of dates. The best part about this initiative is that riders get to choose how many days they wish to travel and what they want to do on their very own adventure

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We have been listening to our customers keenly and are taking their feedback. One of the first insights for us was that even though a lot of people want to go on Ducati Dream Tours, it somehow becomes a challenge with set dates which might not work for everyone. Keeping the same in mind, we created this unique property, exclusively for India, by tying up with luxury resort partners Infinity resorts. Ducati riders can just visit the DIY website, check out the suggested itinerary and download the travel maps. Basis their convenient dates and the time available, all they need to do is call the resort on their exclusive Ducati riders booking line and make reservations for this unique experience for themselves and their family. Currently, the first route map is live on the Ducati Discoveries website and we will be adding 4 more trips for our riders to avail within this year.”

Haren Khatau, Director Infinity resorts said, “We are extremely happy to have partnered with a revered motorcycle brand like Ducati. The riders will get some exclusive privileges as Ducati owners at our properties including special package rates for them and their guests, exclusive Ducati only parking, bike wash and most importantly, information on the best riding trails around the region. “

Infinity Resorts first started in 1991 with a vision to create a brand of wildlife resorts offering their guests the opportunity to enjoy stunning biodiversity of India while in the lap of luxury. Infinity Resorts has presence in world-renowned Tiger Reserves located at Jim Corbett (Uttarakhand), Kaziranga (Assam), Kanha and Bandhavgarh (Madhya Pradesh) & a quaint farm at the famous Rann of Kutch (Gujarat).

Source: zigwheels.com

