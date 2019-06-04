Datsun Introduces Electronic Stability Control On GO and GO+

ESC is a segment-first feature in the GO and GO+ price bracket.

It improves vehicle's stability in various conditions.

The cost of these variants have gone up by 3 per cent.

ABS with EBD and dual front airbags are offered as standard across the range.

New 7-inch touchscreen with CarPlay and Android Auto, borrowed from the Reanult Kwid.

Datsun has introduced Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC), a new safety feature, on the GO and GO+. The VDC is essentially Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and is a first in the segment. The Japanese carmaker has also introduced a new colour option - Vivid Blue - but only with the GO hatchback.

VDC monitors the wheel speed, steering wheel position and lateral acceleration via sensors to determine if the vehicle is experiencing understeer or oversteer, and then makes the appropriate adjustment to correct it. In short, it aids the driver to maintain control of the vehicle during extreme steering maneuvers by keeping the vehicle headed in the driver's intended direction.

This feature will only be available on the higher T and T(O) variants of the Datsun GO and GO+. The price of these variants will be bumped up by 3 per cent in the process. Have a look at the table below to know the prices prior to the update.

All prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

Apart from these, the Datsun GO and GO+ are also available in D (base-spec), A and A(O) variants. Back in 2018, Datsun launched the GO and GO+ facelifts with a host of standard safety features, including ABS with EBD, dual front airbags and brake assist. The updated GO and GO+ are available for sale immediately at all Datsun dealerships across India. Now the Datsun GO and GO+ now also feature a new 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, that is present in the Renault Kwid as well.

These cars rival the likes of the Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago, Maruti WagonR and Hyundai Santro, none of which offer ESC as of now.

Source: cardekho.com