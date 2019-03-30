BMW 5 Series Petrol Gets Sporty M Treatment In India

Replaces the 530i Sportline as the sole petrol variant of the 5 Series.

Gets sporty ‘M’ elements from the 530D.

Comes with five driving modes and launch control to keep the enthusiast happy.

Available with features such as display key, wireless Apple Carplay, etc.

BMW has launched the 530i M Sport at Rs 59.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 530i M Sport replaces the 530i Sportline and will be the sole petrol variant on offer. Priced at a premium of Rs 5.40 lakh over the now defunct Sportline variant, the 530i M Sport gets a few cosmetic tweaks and added features. So let’s take a closer look at them.

Compared to the 530i Sportline, the 530i M Sport gets a sportier front bumper with bigger air intakes, side skirts, a more aggressive rear bumper with black cladding and rectangular exhaust outlets in place of the round units seen on the Sportline. You also get 18-inch M Sport alloy wheels instead of the 17-inch dual-tone units that was offered on the Sportline variant. On the inside, you now get a sportier steering wheel and Sports front seats.

Talking about features, the 530i M Sport gets BMW’s i-Drive infotainment system with gesture control, remote display key, a 16-speaker Harman music system, wireless charger and wireless Apple Carplay. Safety features on the 530i M Sport include six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, traction control, hill descent control and run-flat tyres. You also get door sills with the M badge.

However, in comparison to the 530D M Sport, this variant misses out on a few bells and whistles such as a head-up display, comfort seats with added lumbar support and a quad-zone climate control.

Under the bonnet, the 530i M Sport gets the same petrol engine as the 530i Sportline, albeit with tweaks to comply with BSVI emission norms. The 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder twin-turbo charged petrol engine produces 255PS of power and 350Nm of torque. Coupled with an 8 speed ZF transmission, the engine sends power to the rear wheels and helps the 530i M Sport hit 0-100kmph in just 6.2 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The 530i M Sport is also equipped with five driving modes - Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Eco Pro and Adaptive - to suit your mood. Furthermore to light up the rear tyres, BMW has equipped the 530i M Sport with launch control as well.

BMW has finally given us a proper M Sport version of the petrol-powered 5 Series. While it's much better equipped than the outgoing Sportline variant, the diesel-powered 530d M Sport still continues to be the flagship 5 Series variant in India.

Source: zigwheels.com