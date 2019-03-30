BMW 5 Series Petrol Gets Sporty M Treatment In India

- Replaces the 530i Sportline as the sole petrol variant of the 5 Series.
- Gets sporty ‘M’ elements from the 530D.
- Comes with five driving modes and launch control to keep the enthusiast happy.
- Available with features such as display key, wireless Apple Carplay, etc.
BMW has launched the 530i M Sport at Rs 59.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 530i M Sport replaces the 530i Sportline and will be the sole petrol variant on offer. Priced at a premium of Rs 5.40 lakh over the now defunct Sportline variant, the 530i M Sport gets a few cosmetic tweaks and added features. So let’s take a closer look at them.
Compared to the 530i Sportline, the 530i M Sport gets a sportier front bumper with bigger air intakes, side skirts, a more aggressive rear bumper with black cladding and rectangular exhaust outlets in place of the round units seen on the Sportline. You also get 18-inch M Sport alloy wheels instead of the 17-inch dual-tone units that was offered on the Sportline variant. On the inside, you now get a sportier steering wheel and Sports front seats.
Talking about features, the 530i M Sport gets BMW’s i-Drive infotainment system with gesture control, remote display key, a 16-speaker Harman music system, wireless charger and wireless Apple Carplay. Safety features on the 530i M Sport include six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, traction control, hill descent control and run-flat tyres. You also get door sills with the M badge.
However, in comparison to the 530D M Sport, this variant misses out on a few bells and whistles such as a head-up display, comfort seats with added lumbar support and a quad-zone climate control.
Under the bonnet, the 530i M Sport gets the same petrol engine as the 530i Sportline, albeit with tweaks to comply with BSVI emission norms. The 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder twin-turbo charged petrol engine produces 255PS of power and 350Nm of torque. Coupled with an 8 speed ZF transmission, the engine sends power to the rear wheels and helps the 530i M Sport hit 0-100kmph in just 6.2 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The 530i M Sport is also equipped with five driving modes - Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Eco Pro and Adaptive - to suit your mood. Furthermore to light up the rear tyres, BMW has equipped the 530i M Sport with launch control as well.
BMW has finally given us a proper M Sport version of the petrol-powered 5 Series. While it's much better equipped than the outgoing Sportline variant, the diesel-powered 530d M Sport still continues to be the flagship 5 Series variant in India.
Source: zigwheels.com
