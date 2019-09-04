Bajaj Pulsars Set To Get BS6 Updates Soon!

Currently, the entire Pulsar range barring the RS200 come with carbureted engines.

All engines in the lineup could soon shift to fuel injection to meet BS6 norms.

New BS6-compliant Pulsar models will arrive by end-2019 or early-2020.

Bajaj Auto is expected to update its Pulsar range of motorcycles to meet upcoming BS6 emission norms soon. The good news is that the bikemaker plans to update every model it sells currently, including the Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, Pulsar 220 as well as the recently launched Pulsar 125.

Apart from the Pulsar RS200, the rest of motorcycles in the range come with carbureted engines. The engines that power the Pulsar 150, 180 and the 220 are quite old and we weren’t sure if they’d get the necessary updates to meet BS6 emission norms. We bet these engines will now be equipped with a fuel injection system for cleaner emissions and BS6-compliance. Once updated, expect these models to get a price hike of around Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000.

Given that the NS200 uses a carb version of the fuel-injected motor found on RS200, the shift to BS6 would not be too difficult. Expect a similar price hike for both models too. Those who are eyeing a sporty commuter with butch styling will be glad to know that even the recently launched Pulsar 125 will be updated to meet the new norms. However, whether it gets fuel injection or an e-carb remains to be seen.

Source: zigwheels.com