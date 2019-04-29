2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto Variants Explained: Std, LXi & VXi

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated 2019 version of its best-selling hatchback, the Alto. It now gets more safety features as standard than before and also sports some updates to the bodywork which make it compliant with the new safety and crash test norms. The 0.8-litre petrol engine has already been upgraded to meet the April 2020 BS 6 norms. However, there is no CNG variant as of now for the 2019 Alto.

These updates have slightly bumped up the price of the Alto across all variants. But which variant offers the best value for money? We find out:

Colour options

Uptown Red (new)

Mojito Green

Cerulean Blue

Superior White

Silky Silver

Granite Grey

Note: The white and silver colour options are only available on the entry-level Std and Std(O) variants. Also, the white is a non-metallic finish.

Standard safety features

Driver airbag

Reverse parking sensor

ABS with EBD

Driver and front passenger seatbelt reminder

Speed alert

Note: All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto Std: Barebones variant; only car in the segment to get optional passenger airbag in the base variant

Features

Exterior: Centre caps for the wheels.

Interior: Dual tone interior (black and beige), vinyl seat upholstery

Conveniences: Driver side sun visor, front and rear bottle holders.

Audio: NA

Should you buy one?

This is the barebones iteration of the Alto and unless you absolutely don’t want to spend more, we would not recommend this variant due to its lack of basic comforts like AC or even power steering. It’s not child friendly either as it does not have the child lock feature for the rear doors. Also, the rear seats don’t get ELR (emergency locking retractor) seatbelts.

The new Alto’s base-spec variant is priced higher than that of its rivals like the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO. But it’s the only one that offers the option for front passenger airbag, and the Std (O) variant is the only choice CarDekho recommends.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto LXi: Meets most basic needs; value-for-money upgrade

Features (Over Std)

Exterior: Body coloured bumpers and door handles, and full wheel covers.

Interior: Fabric and vinyl combo upholstery, silver accents on steering wheel, vents and inside door handles.

Conveniences: AC, power steering, front power windows, integrated rear seat headrest, front passenger sun visor, remote boot lid opener and front wiper with intermittent functionality.

Audio: NA

Safety: Child lock for rear doors, rear ELR seatbelts.

Should you buy one?

This mid-spec variant has a lot more to offer and is costlier by over Rs 50,000. However, the added conveniences are definitely worth it and the aesthetics are a bonus. While the premium over the base-spec is understandable, the addition of internally adjustable ORVMs and a Bluetooth-enabled audio system would have been appreciated.

This variant is sufficient for most basic needs if you have plans to buy a third-party audio system later on. The LXI (O) variant with the passenger airbag is the only variant that CarDekho recommends

2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto VXi: Fully loaded, priced slightly on the premium side

Features (Over LXi)

Exterior: Body side moulding

Interior: Silver accent on centre console.

Convenience: Central door lock, keyless entry, accessory socket, rear parcel tray and internally adjustable ORVMs.

Audio: Audio system with USB, aux-in, radio and Bluetooth connectivity with two front speakers.

Safety: Front passenger airbag.

Should you buy one?

This is the top spec variant of the 2019 Alto, and as such is priced slightly on the premium side. The added features and audio system still fall short of the competition, though. For example, the Renault Kwid offers a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Source: cardekho.com