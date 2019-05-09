2019 Mahindra TUV300: Variants Explained

Mahindra recently gave the TUV300 a facelift, adding and subtracting a few features and mostly making cosmetic changes. In total, the sub-4 metre seven-seater offering from Mahindra can be had in five different variants, albeit only in a single powertrain (diesel-manual) combination. Let’s take a look at what each variant offers and which one is the right fit for you.

Before we dive into the variants, here are the engine specs:

The sub-4 metre SUV from Mahindra can be had in six single tone shades;

Bold Black

Mystic Copper (only T8, T10 and T10 (O) variants)

Majestic Silver

Highway Red

Pearl White (only available on T10 and T10 (O) variants)

Glacier White (only available on T4+, T6+ and T8 variants)

It can also be had in two dual-tone colour combinations:

Red and Black (only available on T10 and T10 (O) variants)

Silver and Black (only available on T10 and T10 (O) variants)

The following safety features are offered as standard on the TUV300:

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Corner Braking Control

ISOFIX Mounts

Collapsible steering column

Seatbelt reminder

Rear parking sensors

Mahindra TUV300 T4+: Too basic; for those who don’t want any other car but TUV300 and can’t spend any more than the price of the T4+ variant

Cosmetic features: Piano black grille, body coloured bumpers, vinyl upholstery, steel wheels

Comfort: Power steering, tilt-adjustable steering, AC with heater, front and rear power windows, manually adjustable ORVM

Verdict: This is a bare-bones package with features like basic audio system and speakers missing. On top of that, basic convenience features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, manual day/night IRVM, height adjustable driver’s seat and rear washer and wiper are also not present. We recommend this variant only if you cannot exceed your budget at any cost.

Mahindra TUV300 T6+ (over T4+): Budget model with basic tech

Cosmetic features: Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, fabric upholstery, wheel caps

Technology: 2-DIN infotainment system (non-touchscreen), four speakers, Mahindra BLUESENSE connectivity, micro-hybrid technology

Comfort: Rear defogger, rear washer and wiper, remote lock and keyless entry, folding seats in the second row

Safety: Anti-theft warning

Verdict: Mahindra has priced the T6+ variant at a premium of Rs 60,000 over the previous variant. For the additional equipment this variant offers over the base variant, the price premium is justified. Mahindra has upped the style quotient of the TUV300 in this variant thanks to body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, and fabric upholstery. Rear defogger and rear washer as well as wiper also add to the convenience factor. This variant gets all the features you expect from the base variant of a sub-4 metre SUV. Essential features likes like electrically adjustable ORVMs, height adjustable driver’s seat are still missing.

Mahindra TUV300 T8 (over T6+): Majorly a cosmetic upgrade, gets some essential tech

Cosmetic features: Dual-tone bumpers, wheel arches and body cladding, blacked-out pillars, side footsteps, alloy wheels, rear spoiler

Technology: Static bending headlamps, Intellipark reverse assist, 2 tweeters

Comfort: Steering-mounted audio controls, flip key, height adjustable driver seat, driver and co-driver armrest, follow me home headlamps, lead me to vehicle headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs

Verdict: The T8 variant gets a bit more style in terms of dual-tone bumpers and blacked-out pillars. For added convenience, you get follow me home headlamps and electrically adjustable ORVMs. While the added features do justify the price increment, this is not the variant to buy if you’ve stretched your budget from the T6+ variant in the hope of buying a TUV300 that looks and feels premium. If that’s what you want, check out the T10 variant.

Mahindra TUV300 T10 (over T8): Ticks all the right boxes

Cosmetic features: Metallic grey alloy wheels, black chrome inserts on front grille and fog lamps, metallic grey ski racks and spare wheel cover

Technology: Daytime running lamps (DRLs), 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, GPS navigation, reverse parking camera

Verdict: While a premium of Rs 29,000 may seem slightly on the higher side for the feature additions, it’s these features that you’ll miss out otherwise in the T8 variant if a modern-day TUV300 is what you want. This variant is also available in a dual-tone paint scheme, but the added price for the dual-tone paint scheme appears somewhat steep and you can get it done from the aftermarket too.

Mahindra TUV300 T10 (O) (over T10): Does not add substantial value for its price

Cosmetic features: Leatherette upholstery

Comfort: Driver and co-driver lumbar support, storage below driver’s seat

Verdict: If budget is not a constraint and you just can’t live without adjustable lumbar support, only then should you go for the T10(O) varint. Otherwise, stick to the T10 as the added features in this variant do not justify the increment in price. The added price for the dual-tone paint scheme is steep too and you will be better off getting it done from the aftermarket.

