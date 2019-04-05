2019 Honda Africa Twin Launched In India

Now priced at Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Bookings open for first 50 customers.

Now comes in a new metallic blue colour scheme.

Honda has launched the 2019 Africa Twin at Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom India). This is a price hike of around Rs 27,000 over the last-gen model. Bookings of the motorcycle have already commenced for the first 50 customers at Honda’s 22 ‘Wing World’ dealerships.

What do you get for the additional Rs 27,000? If you don’t count the new metallic blue paint scheme, golden handlebars and wheel rims, the motorcycle remains unchanged. The updates might seem a bit too less for the premium demanded but it is due to the new CKD legislation as well as hike in raw material cost worldwide.

#TrueAdventure is back in a New Avatar 2019 Honda Africa Twin bookings open in India

New Delhi, April 3, 2019: Taking the #TrueAdventure spirit to next level, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced the start of bookings for 2019 Africa Twin motorcycle in India.

Regardless of distance, terrain or weather, the 2019 Africa Twin is ruggedly designed, creating unforgettable experiences in its new hue of Glint Wave Blue Metallic with golden handle bar and wheel rims.

Speaking on how the true adventurer will revolutionize off-roading in India,Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, “Since its Indian debut in 2017, the mighty Africa Twin has always seen high demand. The adventure seekers in India experienced the revolutionary DCT for the first time & were highly impressed with its unmatched performance. The 2019 Africa Twin takes the ‘go anywhere’ spirit one step ahead with its fresh new appearance. The proud Africa Twin tribe is growing and we are ready to welcome enthusiasts to the tribe.”

The 2019 Africa Twin is priced attractively at Rs. 13.5 lacs (Ex-showroom, Pan India). Customers can contact Honda’s exclusive sales & service Wing World outlets across 22 cities or visit Honda2WheelersIndia.com for more details.

Enjoy the ride with 2nd Gen Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Riders can now enjoy and experience 2019 Africa Twin without gear change hassles thanks to its Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). This technology marvel offers thrilling automatic shifting. When in automatic mode, the rider can choose between D mode for comfortable cruising and 3 dynamic sport settings in S mode.

The second generation DCT technology is exclusively engineered to stretch boundaries of off-roading, all thanks to its G switch. It accelerates aggressive gear shifting to give rider increased control in sweeping dirt, gravel corners and even during lofting the front wheel over any obstacle.

Moreover, 2019 Africa Twin is a smart ride. The breakthrough Incline Detection technology keeps the rider in control on unruly terrains like loose dunes or steep track. It detects whether the motorcycle is going up or down slope and accordingly, the system’s ECU makes appropriate gear selection.

Powerful engine

Loaded with parallel twin 999.11cc engine with Max power of 87.7 Bhp@7500rpm and 93.1Nm of torque@6000rpm, the Africa Twin has the muscle to take on extreme off-road environments, offering the rider comfort both for long distance touring and agility for everyday riding.

Dynamically Responsive

2019 Africa Twin tackles different riding scenarios differently and the rider can select from 3 levels of Power and Engine Braking offers pre-set combinations. Additionally, the Throttle by wire (TBW) promises the best performance for different riding styles and conditions with its 4 riding modes (Tour, Urban, Gravel and User).

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) is another example of Honda’s technology prowess. This system gives seven settings for a wide range of conditions, from pavement to fast, loose fire roads to challenging single track. You can also turn it off. The Africa Twin’s Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) comes standard. Off-road riders will appreciate the fact that they can turn for the rear wheel.

Captivating off-road experience

With its roots in the Dakar Rally, Africa Twin is engineered with supreme off-roading capabilities. The Showa cartridge-type inverted front fork, pre-load adjuster on both wheels and the option of adjusting suspension to a softer or stiffer setting contributes to the best off-road experience. The adjustable seat height easily accommodates wide range of riders while narrow riding position enhances handling under demanding conditions. Mass centralization is the core of this ultimate adventurer; heavy components such as battery are placed as close to motorcycle’s center of gravity as possible. The chassis design provides a wide 43-degree steering angle and a tight 2.5-metre turning radius.

Advanced electronics

The position of the rally-style LCD instrument panel evokes nostalgia of those Dakar winning machines and allows you to see every bit of information clearly. The negative LCD instrument display include all possible information such as riding modes, speedometer, tachometer, fuel, gear position, HSTC, odometer, trip meter, clock and ABS Indicator.

