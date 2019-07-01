2019 BMW S 1000 RR: Variants Explained

BMW Motorrad finally launched the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR in India at Rs 18.50 lakh, a premium of just Rs 45,000 over its earlier iteration. Alongside it, the German brand also introduced a ‘Pro’ variant and a ‘Pro M Sport’ variant for Rs 20.95 lakh and 22.95 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). This is the first time a BMW Motorrad motorcycle has come bearing the legendary ‘M’ badge of honour, replacing the old HP series.

With a difference of Rs 2.45 lakh and Rs Rs 4.45 lakh respectively, you might be wondering what do you exactly get with the ‘Pro’ and the ‘M Sport’ variants? Essentially, you get an additional set of electronics with the former and a lightweight set of components with the latter. Before we take a look at them in detail, here’s what you get as standard with the updated motorcycle.

The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR comes packed with electronics such as six-axis IMU-based traction control, four rider modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race), wheelie control, cornering ABS and even hill-start control!

Pro variant - The optional Pro package is focused on improving your track day experience. Hence, here you get three additional rider modes: Race Pro 1, 2 and 3, which can be customized to your liking. Additionally, you also get dynamic damping control, heated grips, cruise control, launch control and a pit-lane limiter.

Pro M Sports variant - If weight saving was the overall theme of the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR, this is the piece de resistance. Here you get a special BMW Motorsports-inspired colour scheme, along with lighter carbon fibre wheels, lightweight M battery, M chassis kit with ride height adjustment and swingarm pivot, M sport seat and Pro Mode. What this does is drops down the weight further from 197kg to 193.5kg!

Powering all three variant is still the same 999cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine which churns out 207PS (up by 8PS) of power at 8,500rpm and 113Nm of torque at 11,000rpm (500 revs higher). It also gets a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Yes, there isn’t as much difference between the variants as you’d see on something like the Panigale V4 and the V4S. But this is simply an attestment of how much feature-packed the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR already is in its standard form. While the ‘Pro’ and the ‘M Sport’ packages will add to your track day experience, it is certainly something you can choose to omit for now.

