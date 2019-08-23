2 Gone, 3 Ducati Panigale V4R's Still Up For Grabs For Rs 51.80 Lakh Each

The Panigale V4 R is the homologation special of the stock V4 superbike.

Ducati had launched it for Rs 51.80 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Only five units were allocated for India.

The Ducati Panigale V4 R is one of the most exclusive motorcycles ever produced in the world. This homologation special is limited to just 500 units and adheres to WSBK norms. Two units have finally found homes in India. Yes, two Panigale V4 Rs have been delivered by Ducati’s Delhi dealership and are soon to be found setting the Buddh International Circuit on fire.

Ducati made quite a splash with the Panigale V4 as the Bologna-based manufacturer finally moved on from a big bore L-twin to a V4 engine for its flagship sportbike. However, the 1103cc engine displacement would not be eligible to meet the WSBK norms. Ducati had to cut down on cubes, getting the motor capacity down to 998cc, but it never lost power in the process. For more info on the Panigale V4 R, you should check out our piece on it.

Here’s Ducati’s official statement on the delivery of the Panigale V4 R:

Ducati is set to dominate the superbike segment in India;

Begin deliveries of the Panigale V4 R

First two units of Panigale V4 R delivered by North Star Automotive in New Delhi

Panigale V4 R is limited to 5 units in India and bookings for the motorcycle are open

New Delhi, 19th August 2019: Italian luxury brand Ducati has successfully delivered the first two units of their flagship superbike, the Panigale V4 R in India. The two units have been delivered by Ducati India’s dealer in Delhi NCR, North Star Automotive and will soon be seen in action at BIC, Greater Noida. Embodied with the maximum expression of Ducati values, racing-inspired livery, and Ducati’s racing DNA, the new Panigale V4 R is a symphony of emotions and the most powerful road legal production motorcycle that money can buy.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We are very proud to deliver the first two units of the ultimate Panigale V4 R in India which is a testament to the success the brand has witnessed here. Panigale V4 R is the pinnacle of motorcycling. It’s the ultimate road – legal race bike, perfect to serve the growing interest of riders who’re riding on the racetrack and marks an important chapter in the superbike segment in India. With this, we welcome the riders to the Ducati family and are excited to witness the domination of the new Panigale V4 R at the racetracks in India.”

The Panigale V4 R is a road legal WSBK category racing bike and constitutes the technical platform for the official Ducati Superbikes that competes in the 2019 season. The 1,103 cm3 90° V4 engine has been replaced with the 998 cm3 Desmosedici Stradale R which brings it with in the displacement limits established by WSBK championship rules.

The bike features a new fairing incorporating wings elements from MotoGP. It also has race-grade Öhlins suspension with mechanical adjustment and an aluminium swing arm with an adjustable four-position axle. Moreover, the front frame has been modified to achieve the stiffness targets set by Ducati Corse. Sophisticated electronic controls borrowed from the Panigale V4 S, have revised threshold levels now to make them more compatible with pro rider requirements. Everything on the motorcycle is designed to make it faster on the racetrack and attached with this document is the detailed technical specifications of the V4 R.

Priced at INR 51,80,000 (Ex-Showroom), bookings for the new Panigale V4 R are open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai.

Source: zigwheels.com