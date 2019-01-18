﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Australia Vs India: MS Dhoni Scores 3rd 'Three Consecutive Half-Centuries' In A Series

Australia Vs India: MS Dhoni Scores 3rd 'Three Consecutive Half-Centuries' In A Series

In the process, he also became the fourth Indian player to complete 1,000 ODI runs in Australia after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2019
Australia Vs India: MS Dhoni Scores 3rd 'Three Consecutive Half-Centuries' In A Series
File Photo
Australia Vs India: MS Dhoni Scores 3rd 'Three Consecutive Half-Centuries' In A Series
outlookindia.com
2019-01-18T15:45:20+0530

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday played a controlled knock, reaching his third consecutive half-century of the Australia-India ODI series, in the third match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Dhoni, in the process, became the fourth Indian player to complete 1,000 ODI runs in Australia after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

This is the third time that 37-year-old has hit three consecutive fifties in a series. He did that same in England in 2011 and New Zealand and in 2014.

In the first match of the series at Sydney, he laboured to a 96-ball 51 in a losing cause, then hit a match-defining unbeaten fifty (55 off 54) in the second match at Adelaide to help India level the three-match series.

In the morning, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, playing his first match of the series, took career-best figures of 6/42 as India bowled out Australia for 230.

A win will give India their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia. Earlier in the tour, India registered their maiden Test series win (2-1 in four matches). The three-match T20i series, India shared the honours 1-1 after the second match was declared a no result due to the rain.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Melbourne Cricket India vs Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : MG Hector SUV Likely To Get LED Headlamps
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters