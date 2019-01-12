﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Australia Vs India, 1st ODI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reaches 100-Wicket Mark In Style – Watch

Australia Vs India, 1st ODI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reaches 100-Wicket Mark In Style – Watch

Bhuvi took 96 ODIs to reach the mark. He is the fifth slowest Indian to take 100 ODI wickets.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 January 2019
Australia Vs India, 1st ODI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reaches 100-Wicket Mark In Style – Watch
Composite - Screengrabs (@cricketcomau)
Australia Vs India, 1st ODI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reaches 100-Wicket Mark In Style – Watch
outlookindia.com
2019-01-12T08:44:57+0530
Also Read

Right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Saturday became the 19th Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets during the first match at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

In the third over, a good-length delivery with a hint of swing breached through the defence of Aaron Finch. The Aussie skipper made six off 11 balls.

Watch it here:

It happened off the second ball.

Bhuvi took 96 ODIs to reach the mark. He is the fifth slowest Indian to take 100 ODI wickets. Sourav Ganguly (308), Sachin Tendulkar (268), Yuvraj Singh (266) and Ravi Shastri (100) have taken more matches to reach the mark.

Earlier in the morning, Finch won the toss and opted to bat first.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sydney Cricket India vs Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India's Tour Of Australia, 1st ODI: India Lose Toss, Asked To Bowl First At SCG
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters