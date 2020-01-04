January 04, 2020
AUS Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Record-Breaking Marnus Labuschagne Hits Maiden Double Century, Eclipses Don Bradman's Feat

Marnus Labuschagne, Test cricket's leading run-getter in 2019, carried on where he left off and hit his first double century to continue the record-breaking spree

Outlook Web Bureau 04 January 2020
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates his double century 200 not out, on day two of the third cricket test match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Marnus Labuschagne reached a double century to inflict more pain on New Zealand in the third Sydney Test on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The rock-solid number three sweated on 199 for 20 minutes before he thick edged Colin de Grandhomme through the vacant slips to the ropes to bring up his double ton on Day 2.

It came off 346 balls and eclipsed his previous Test record of 185 against Pakistan in Brisbane last November.

Read: Labuschagne Hits First Century In 2020

Labuschagne was Test cricket's leading run-getter last year with 1,104 runs and is carrying on where he left off in 2019.

He finally got out after making 215 off 363 balls, with the help of 19 fours and a six, in the 140th over. Todd Astle had him caught and bowled off the second ball.

The knock also helped Labuschagne (63.63) go past Steve Smith's Test average (62.84). His aggregate of 837 runs at 119.57 this summer is the most by an Australian in a five-Test summer, overtaking Neil Harvey (834 in 1952-53) and Bradman (810 runs and 806 runs).

The 25-year-old has also become the first player to make four scores of 140 or more in an Australian Test summer.

Australia pushed their total to 403 for five with his double century.

