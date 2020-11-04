Asia's Leading Industrial Hub At Baddi-Brotiwala Bears Brunt Of Punjab Farmers' Stir

Though farmers of Himachal Pradesh decided to steer clear of the ongoing stir in Punjab against the Centre’s new farm laws, Asia’s biggest pharmaceutical hub and industrial township of Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh (BBN) located in Himachal Pradesh has been bearing the brunt of the disruption of rail traffic.

The export-based industrial units, which have a turnover of thousands of crores, are on the verge of shutting down. Transportation of raw material as well as finished products manufactured in the BBN industrial belt, has been hit adversely.

Beside pharmaceutical companies, those dealing in engineering tools like hand tools, plumbing tools and automotive tools and are also unable to get the raw material. Export to many countries has also been affected, delayed and in some cases grounded completely.

Sanjeev Verma, one of the leading investors and owner of Ashoka Spanners Private Ltd claims that at least two loaded containers have not left the premises of his unit. Raw material already shipped to India hasn’t arrived from the ports. The non-arrival of raw material has in turn severely affected the exports of finished products.

“The condition is terrible. We have taken up the matter with state governments in Punjab and also other states to facilitate the movement of containers. No one has the time to realise the plight of the industrial sector –already hit severely by the Covid-induced lockdown,“ he said.

According to Verma, what is more worrying is the issue of credibility of the Indian exporters who are unable to meet the timelines despite the raw material already being dispatched. The customers in countries like the US don't trust the supplies failing to meet the timeline. They don't take time to look for companies willing to send supplies on time.

“The situation in Ludhiana in Punjab which has also been a hub for the inland containers is also coping with a similar situation. The disruption has hit the very nerve of the manufacturing and export sector. Sad part remains that no one is concerned about it to get the blockade lifted . The farmers’ agitation seems to have come as a second blow after the pandemic lockdown,and victim of political scoring by the political parties in Punjab”, a senior executive of a top pharmaceutical brand, exporting 60 per cent of its products.

The industrials believe that if the Punjab government takes a call on it and talks to the agitating farmers union to give a corridor for mobility of the containers and other forms of transport , the industry will be saved from the crisis but there is no one concerned about this sector.

“Some of our customers depending on supplies from India are now threatening to deal with China or else if we keep taking pretext of disruptions due to the farmers stir. I think at least 10,000 containers blocked midway to the destinations . A few are asking exorbitant rates to make containers available, “ Verma said.

State chief secretary Anil Khachi admitted that the industrialists are facing serious problems and delays in procurements of the raw material and even to send their finished products.

“The government is really concerned about it. The officials are in touch with industrial unions to find a solution “ he said.

He claimed the government , during the lockdown, had taken several steps, including facilitating the return of the migrant labour, and staff, to ensure that the production is not affected . The pharmaceutical companies are particularly persuaded and helped to resume production /manufacturing.

“The farmers' stir in Punjab is definitely affecting Himachal Pradesh industry,” said Khachi.

Reports said some of the foreign exchange-earning units at Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh have goods already packed and loaded for supplies to the US, European countries, apart from Afghanistan but feel helpless to roll out their consignments.

