Ashish Khetan Resigns From AAP: Report

Ashish Khetan, Aam Aadmi Party leader has quit the party, AAP sources said on Wednesday.

This comes just a week after another senior AAP leader, Ashutosh, announced his resignation from the party.

Khetan, not outrightly denying resignation said, he was not involved in "active politics at the moment" and was not interested in rumours.

I am completely focussed on my legal practice and not involved in active politics at the moment. Rest is all extrapolation. https://t.co/uAPQh8Nba3 — Ashish Khetan (@AashishKhetan) August 22, 2018

Sources in the party said that Khetan had sent his resignation to AAP chierf and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on August 15.

It was the day Ashutosh had announced his resignation from the party.

Kejriwal is yet to accept either of the two resignations, party insiders said.

"I had resigned from DDC in April, to join the legal profession. That is all. Not interested in rumours," Khaitan tweeted, referring to the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission, an advisory body of the Delhi government.

"I am completely focussed on my legal practice and not involved in active politics at the moment. Rest is all extrapolation," he said in another tweet.

Khetan had resigned as DDC vice chairman citing "frustration" due to the tussle between the Centre and the AAP-led government.

AAP sources claimed Khetan wanted to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi parliamentary seat that he had lost to BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi in 2014. But his demand was not being accepted by the leadership and he had been upset for a while.

PTI