The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 July 2018 Last Updated at 7:05 pm National

Armed Man Holds Model Hostage In Bhopal Flat, Says Wants To Marry Her

Outlook Web Bureau
Armed Man Holds Model Hostage In Bhopal Flat, Says Wants To Marry Her
ANI/Twitter
Armed Man Holds Model Hostage In Bhopal Flat, Says Wants To Marry Her
outlookindia.com
2018-07-13T19:05:52+0530

A 30-year-old man has taken a woman hostage at gunpoint at her home in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, claiming he loves her and wants to marry her.

According to media reports, when the police trued to barge in, they were threatened by the accused identified as Rohit Singh.

News agency ANI quoted an unnamed police officer as saying that Singh asked them for a stamp paper and mobile charger. “When we tried to barge in, he threatened us,” the officer added.

Singh released a video clip in which a woman is seen lying on a bed and blood all over the floor. He introduces himself and also names the woman, claiming they love each other, reported Hindustan Times.

Reports said the woman’s parents are also inside the house and that they have been locked in one of the rooms.

 Further details are awaited.

(Agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bhopal Hijacking & Hostages National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Four Children Drown While Bathing In A Pond
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters