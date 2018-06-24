The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
24 June 2018 Last Updated at 6:21 am National

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Served Legal Notice For Shaming Man In Littering Video

Outlook Web Bureau
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Served Legal Notice For Shaming Man In Littering Video
File Photo
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Served Legal Notice For Shaming Man In Littering Video
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband and star cricketer Virat Kohli have been served a legal notice by the man, who was earlier scolded by former in a recent post over social media for littering in public.

The man, named Arhhan Singh, reportedly sent Anushka and Virat the legal notice on Saturday for shaming him on social media.

"Hi. My legal advisors have sent a notice to Mr Virat Kohli and Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli. As the ball is in their court, no comments now. As in all fairness I should await their response," Arhhan said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Congress party leader Sanjay Jha took to Twitter on Saturday and questioned Virat and Anushka over their stance.

"Celebrities don't need to promote themselves when supposedly attempting a good thing. How much publicity do you want, guys? " Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli served legal notice by man scolded in littering video," Jha tweeted.

The post was shared online by Virat and quickly went viral. It showed Anushka scolding a man sitting in a 'luxury car' for throwing plastic out of the car's window.

"Why are you throwing garbage on the road? Don't throw garbage on the road. Please be careful," Anushka said in the video.

The video received mixed reactions from fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Twitter.

While some people applauded the actress for giving a 'piece of mind to these idiots', many, however, stated the couple's main motive was to just put the video out on social media.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Maharashtra Social Media Society National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kroos Strikes At Death As World Cup Holders Germany Come Back From Brink
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters