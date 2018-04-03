Amid Bharat Bandh Protests, Yogi Adityanath Flagged Off A Vaccination Drive To Combat Encephalitis In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off a programme in Pipraich to eradicate Japanese Encephalitis on Monday.

The programme, which includes vaccination drive against Encephalitis and cleanliness drive, will conclude on April 16.

"Eastern Uttar Pradesh and 38 of our districts are majorly affected from Encephalitis. Today onwards till April 16, we are beginning this programme under which we will conduct vaccination drive against Japanese Encephalitis, and cleanliness drive and provision of pure water for prevention from acute encephalitis syndrome," Yogi told reporters at the programme launch here.

Under the programme, adequate medical care will also be ensured, along with imparting training to paramedical staff and pediatrics.

"Through this programme, we will be successful in eradicating Encephalitis from the state, and especially the 38 districts," he added.

The Chief Minister also launched the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' which will conclude on April 30. Under the programme, the state aims to help children get access to primary education.



