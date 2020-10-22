Ambrane's Pulse Smart Watch Could Be Your Personal Fitness Trainer

Ambrane, an Indian mobile accessories brand, announces the launch of its ‘Pulse Smartwatch’ with an integrated SPO2 measurement, that gives real-time updates of variation in blood oxygen levels and is nothing less than your personal trainer.

Complementing the needs of the dynamic lifestyle, the smart watch comes with the specification of fitness and many smart features. It enables users to stay healthy in their daily routine as well as tackle advanced workouts with real-time feedback and insightful result analysis. The watch offers 8 advanced sport modes including Walking, Running, Hiking, Riding, Treadmill, Mountain climbing, Spinning etc. Apart from the daily activity monitoring, the watch offers sedentary and hydration reminders too.

Designed with the minimal yet classy approach, Ambrane Pulse Smart watch comes with a 1.3 inches display (240*240 resolution) in the TFT LCD screen. The device supports the PPG sensor and is 5ATM waterproof, for daily use. Supports Android 4.4 & above also iOS 8.0 and above with Bluetooth version 5.0, the smart watch is equipped with a battery capacity of 210 mAh. Enabled with magnetic charging, it supports full charging in less than 2.5 hours.

With the help of smart watch, you can reject calls and control music. Also never miss any of your favourite Whatsapp or social alerts as it informs you of notifications so that you don’t have to reach out to your phone every time.

The Pulse smart watch is available with Flipkart and also at the brand’s own website https://ambraneindia.com/

The verdict:

This smartwatch is different from other brands in this range and I must say that you should buy this one only.

