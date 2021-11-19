Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Allahabad High Court Asks Centre To Consider Uniform Civil Code

"The UCC is necessity and mandatorily required today. It cannot be made 'purely voluntary' as was observed by B.R. Ambedkar 75 years back, in view of the apprehension and fear expressed by the members of the minority community," the court said.

Allahabad High Court Asks Centre To Consider Uniform Civil Code
People undergo thermal screening outside Allahabad High Court, during the fifth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, in Prayagraj. | PTI Photo

Trending

Allahabad High Court Asks Centre To Consider Uniform Civil Code
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T10:42:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 10:42 am

The Allahabad High Court, in response to as many as 17 petitions related to interfaith marriages, has asked the Central government to consider setting up a panel for implementing the mandate of Article 44, which says that the "state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India".

The court directed marriage registrar or officer of petitioners' districts to immediately register the marriage of the petitioners without insisting or awaiting approval of the competent district authority with regard to conversion of faith.

"The UCC is necessity and mandatorily required today. It cannot be made 'purely voluntary' as was observed by B.R. Ambedkar 75 years back, in view of the apprehension and fear expressed by the members of the minority community," the court said. Justice Suneet Kumar said it is the need of the hour that the Parliament comes up with a "single family code" to protect interfaith couples from being "hounded as criminals".

"The stage has reached that the Parliament should intervene and examine as to whether the country requires multiplicity of marriage and registration laws or the parties to a marriage should be brought under the umbrella of single-family code," the court observed.

The standing counsel appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government pointed out that the petitioners' marriage could not be registered without an enquiry by the district authority as they did not get the mandatory approval from district magistrate before converting to the faith of their partner for the purpose of marriage. The petitioners' counsel, however, asserted that citizens have the right to choose their partner and faith; and the conversion took place out of free will.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

"Interference by the state or by the private respondents (family members) would tantamount to encroaching upon their constitutional right to freedom, choice, life, liberty and to live life on their own terms as man and woman," the counsel said, adding that prior approval of the district authority followed by registration of marriage is not an essential condition before conversion of faith and marriage.

The bench then observed that "Marriage is just an association of two persons recognized by law. There is nothing 'special' about marriage to subject it under different laws for various communities, thus erecting barriers in the free intermingling of the citizens. The petitioners herein cannot be hounded as criminals."

The court later directed the marriage registrar or officer of the petitioners' districts to immediately register the marriage of the petitioners without insisting or awaiting approval of the competent district authority with regard to the conversion of faith.

Justice Suneet Kumar, who passed the court order while allowing the petitions filed by one Mayra a.k.a. Vaishnavi and 16 others pertaining to interfaith marriage contracted by the petitioners, further called upon the Union government to initiate the process as the stage has been reached. "Marriage is just an association of two persons, recognized by law," the court added.

The court, in an attempt to envisage the possible effect of UCC on the Indian population if implemented, referred to the Hindu Family Code (HFC), which in the court's opinion acted as uniform civil code and integrated the citizens into an integrated and united Indian citizenry, on terms that is equal and uniform, in so far as the law regulating family law is concerned.

Significantly, the court observed the HFC laid the foundation of transforming the traditional Hindu society, and the legislations lifted and transported the Hindu personal law from the shastra or religion and placed it within the domain of the Parliament.

The petitioners were major and one of the parties to the marriage had converted to the religion or faith of his or her partner. The petitioners had apprehended threats to their life, liberty and well-being. Hence, they had filed writ petitions seeking protection and registration of their marriages.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Allahabad Allahabad High Court Inter-Faith Marriages Marriage Uniform Civil Code Petition Uttar Pradesh Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against New Farm Laws

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Vikas Pathak / The announcement comes on a day that is a very important one for the Sikhs. The Prime Minister in his address to the nation however defended the farm laws.

The Negotiator: How Rakesh Tikait Was The Glue That Held The Farmers’ Agitation Together

The Negotiator: How Rakesh Tikait Was The Glue That Held The Farmers’ Agitation Together

Vikas Pathak / The former Delhi Police employee has also emerged as the go-to man for the authorities to reach out to the agitating farmers.

BAN Vs PAK, Live 1st T20: BAN Bank On Home Conditions

BAN Vs PAK, Live 1st T20: BAN Bank On Home Conditions

Jayanta Oinam / Get live cricket scores and updates of first T20 between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka. This is a three-match T20I series.

Farm Laws Withdrawal: The Protests In Pictures

Farm Laws Withdrawal: The Protests In Pictures

Outlook Photo Team / PM Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Advertisement