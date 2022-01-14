Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

All Shopkeepers At Sarojini Market, Their Staff Given Both Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The market has drawn criticism for violation of COVID-19 protocols during the second and third waves of the pandemic. 

All Shopkeepers At Sarojini Market, Their Staff Given Both Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Sarojini Nagar Market is Now a "Fully Vaccinated" Market

Trending

All Shopkeepers At Sarojini Market, Their Staff Given Both Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T10:48:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 10:48 am

"All shopkeepers and their staff at Delhi's popular Sarojini Market have been administered both does of COVID-19 vaccine, making the shopping hub a "fully vaccinated" market," officials said on Thursday. The Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on Thursday distributed certificates of "fully vaccinated market" to its five market associations.

Officials said that all the registered street vendors in the market have also been vaccinated. There are around 100 registered vendors authorised by the New Delhi Municipal Council.  The Sarojini Nagar Market is one of the most popular shopping destinations of the city having average footfall of nearly 10,000 people per day in normal conditions. 

The market has drawn criticism for violation of COVID-19 protocols during the second and third waves of the pandemic. It was shut on December 25 and 26 last year following a huge crowd and violation of Covid appropriate behaviour by shoppers and market staff as well. The officials said that four shops in the market were sealed earlier this week for not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.  

A senior official of the New Delhi district said that it was conveyed to all the market associations that any new staff member joining would also have to be fully vaccinated. "To ensure this, an undertaking has also been taken by the heads of the market associations," the official said.

Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association president Ashok Randhawa said there are around 600 shops in the market with around 2,000 staff members, including shop owners. "Now I am glad to say that our market is fully vaccinated. All the workers, managers and shop owners are fully vaccinated here. Certificates have also been issued in this connection," Randhawa told PTI.

He said that they have been asked to paste these certificates at the gates of each shop so that customers visit the market without any fear.  He said that a few days back the market associations here were directed by the New Delhi district magistrate to ensure full vaccination of every staff and shop owner and submit vaccination certificates to the DM office.

"We submitted vaccination certificates to the DM office around two days back. Today the the Chanakyapuri SDM gave us fully vaccinated market certificates,” Randhawa said. He, however, added that due to the pandemic and subsequent restrictions the footfall in the market have drastically gone down from 10,000 to 2,000 people per day.

 "We appeal the to central as well as the state government to help traders. They should help us by either waiving the rent or moratorium on EMIs," he said. Randhawa said that the district administration has set up a vaccination camp in the market and a COVID-19 testing centre near the metro station. 

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi India COVID 19 Covid-19 Vaccination Complete Vaccination Omicron
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

Seema Guha / Military commanders of India and China met on Wednesday for the 14th time to discuss the pullback of troops in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Koushik Paul / Virat Kohli and other Indian players' interesting comments were caught on stump mic after South Africa's Dean Elgar's was given not out following a DRS blooper in the third Test.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

Advertisement