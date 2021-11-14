Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Akhilesh Yadav Retaliates Over Amit Shah's ‘JAM’ Remark, Says BJP Stands For Arrogance, Lies, Inflation

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the saffron party over rising prices of petrol and diesel across the country.

Akhilesh Yadav Retaliates Over Amit Shah's ‘JAM’ Remark, Says BJP Stands For Arrogance, Lies, Inflation
Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Trending

Akhilesh Yadav Retaliates Over Amit Shah's ‘JAM’ Remark, Says BJP Stands For Arrogance, Lies, Inflation
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T18:30:43+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 6:30 pm

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's ‘JAM’ retort, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the BJP stands for “arrogance, lies and inflation”.

Yadav's response came a day after Shah's speech in Azamgarh where he termed the Samajwadi Party (SP) as a party that stands for "Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar (Ansari)", giving it the acronym 'JAM'. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in past used 'JAM' as a shorthand to publicise his vision of getting a 'Jan Dhan Bank account, Aadhaar card and mobile phone' to every person in the country.

"For BJP, 'J' stands for 'Jhooth' (lies), 'A' stands for 'Ahankaar' (arrogance), and 'M' stands for 'Mahangaai' (inflation)," the SP chief said addressing a press conference in Kushinagar.

He also criticised the saffron party over rising prices of petrol and diesel across the country, adding that the party is pandering to the poor only because election is around the corner in Uttar Pradesh.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

"If the BJP stays in power, it (fuel price) will touch Rs 150. They are not increasing the price as election is round the corner," he said.

"The poor are being given food grains only till the elections. They (BJP) are saying that it has been extended from Holi to Diwali," he said, adding that if his party comes to power, food will be available round the year.

The war of words between the two popular political parties has intensified as the election in the political heartland of the country nears.

Addressing a rally in the SP bastion of Azamgarh on Saturday, Shah had said while Modi strived to give a "corruption-free" government, SP was inducting in its fold people like Mukhtar Ansari, a don-turned-politician.

He had also attacked the SP chief for naming Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan among freedom fighters like Mahatama Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

"There are so many people from the minority community here. Is there anyone here who sees greatness in Jinnah?" Shah had asked.

In an address in Hardoi on October 31, Akhilesh had kicked up a controversy when he said Jinnah got his barristership from the same place as did Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, and Jawaharlal Nehru.

At the press meet at Kushinagar, the SP president said his party was giving tickets to winnable women candidates, while the Congress was giving the same to women who are likely to lose.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had recently announced that her party would give 40 per cent of tickets to women in the upcoming state polls.

Taking a jibe at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath without taking his name, the SP chief said, "We are backward (castes), but are advanced as far as our thought process is concerned. But, he is backward both in terms of work and thought process. Hence, change will definitely take place, and it is bound to take place."

He also demanded that the Centre’s three new farm laws be withdrawn.

Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, died, the SP leader alleged that the BJP harasses farmers.

He also said that injustice is being done to party leader Azam Khan by the BJP government.

He also accused the BJP of not fulfilling its poll promises, and said the party in the past four years have not seen their 'sankalp patra' (election manifesto).


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Narendra Modi Lucknow BJP Samajwadi Party BJP Samajwadi Party National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor To Reopen On Nov 17; BJP, Cong Rush For Credit In Poll-Bound Punjab

From Caste Certificates To Malnutrition Check-Ups, Jharkhand Rolls Out Biggest Public Service Campaign

Sidhu, Amarinder Singh Urge PM To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor Ahead Of Gurupurab

Maharashtra Crematorium Gets New Lease On Life After Students Turn It Into Lush Garden

National Press Day: A Peek Into The Past Of Indian Media

West Bengal: Schools Resume Physical Classes After Nearly 20 Months

Pregnant Maharashtra Nurse Who Helped Deliver Over 5,000 Babies Dies During Own Delivery

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Special Court Directs Accused On Bail To Share Google Maps Location To CBI Investigation Officer

Special Court Directs Accused On Bail To Share Google Maps Location To CBI Investigation Officer

Whose Purvanchal Expressway Is It Anyway? BJP, SP Spar As PM Modi Inaugurates Road From Lucknow to Ghazipur

Whose Purvanchal Expressway Is It Anyway? BJP, SP Spar As PM Modi Inaugurates Road From Lucknow to Ghazipur

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Active Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 287 Days In India

Active Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 287 Days In India

Read More from Outlook

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Seema Guha / According to Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) passed by the US Congress in 2017, any country working against US interests will be under sanctions.

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Naseer A Ganai / Using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross-firing and then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now, alleges Mehbooba Mufti.

I Don't Think I Am Hardik Pandya's Replacement: Venkatesh Iyer

I Don't Think I Am Hardik Pandya's Replacement: Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / Venkatesh Iyer, who plays as an all-rounder for Madhya Pradesh and Kolkata Knight Riders, wants to execute the tips learnt from KKR coach Brendon McCullum.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement