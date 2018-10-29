AIMIM President Owaisi Challenges Central Govt To Bring Ordinance On Ram Temple

Following the adjournment of Ayodhya case till January 2019, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday challenged BJP led central government to bring an ordinance on Ram temple.

"Why don't they bring it (ordinance on Ram temple)? Let them do it. Every time they are threatening that they will bring an ordinance. How long they will bluff people?" Owaisi said.

He, however, said that everyone has to accept the apex court's verdict.

"I challenge the government to bring an ordinance. How long they will bluff people? The country will run on the Constitution. You are in power. I challenge you to bring it (ordinance)," Owaisi added.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of Ayodhya case on Ram temple till January 2019.

The top court's decision came after hearing a petition challenging Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict which ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

(With inputs from ANI)