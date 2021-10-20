Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Kejriwal Over No Government Hospital In Okhla

Referring to a media report reflecting on the issue of absence of government hospital in the Okhla region, he slammed the government in a series of tweets

Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Kejriwal Over No Government Hospital In Okhla
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Trending

Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Kejriwal Over No Government Hospital In Okhla
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T20:27:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 8:27 pm

 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musilimeen (AIMIM) party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday strongly criticized the Arvind Krjriwal-led Delhi government over the issue of absence of any government hospital in the Okhla area of national capital Delhi.

Referring to a media report regarding the complete absence of government hospital in the Okhla region, he slammed the government  in a series of tweets saying, " AAP’s deshbhakti syllabus: no hospital for Okhla, but weekly Sundar Kand. When Kejriwal’s minions say that they’ve made schools & hospitals ‘regardless of religion’, show them this non-existent hospital in Okhla."

Alongside the hospital issue, he also slammed Kejriwal for "not condemning the call for muslim genocide in Jantar Mantar".

 In  the month of August this year, Delhi Police apprehended six individuals including- Aswani Upadhyay , Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vineet Bajpai, Preet Singh and Deepak Kumar for inciteful sloganeering near Jantar Mantar. 

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Amongst the, advocate Ashwani Upadhyay was released on Augst 11.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Asaduddin Owaisi Arvind Kejriwal AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) AAP Government Delhi Delhi Government Government Hospital Okhla National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covishield Gets Poland's Recognition, Exemption From Quarantine Granted For Those Who Take It

Covishield Gets Poland's Recognition, Exemption From Quarantine Granted For Those Who Take It

Uttarakhand-Himachal: Indian Army, ITBP Find Two More Trekkers' Bodies, Five Others Airlifted

EAM S Jaishankar Meets WTO Director, Vice President European Commission

How Himachal Pradesh Is Waging War On Drugs Against Cartels In The Hills

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev Attacked In Tripura, Car Damaged

Ex J&K CM Mehbooba Takes Legal Recourse Against Satya Pal Malik Over ‘Defamatory’ Remarks

Covid-19: Rajasthan Gears Up To Vaccinate Children Below 17 Years

Mamata Banerjee On 2-Day Goa Trip, But Not On 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from India

This Andaman MP Is Fighting For Cops' Rights To Celebrate Birthdays, Anniversaries With Family

This Andaman MP Is Fighting For Cops' Rights To Celebrate Birthdays, Anniversaries With Family

Congress Appoints Harish Chaudhary As AICC In-Charge For Punjab

Congress Appoints Harish Chaudhary As AICC In-Charge For Punjab

UP Nurse Delivers Baby On Boat In Flood-Hit Bahraich, Awarded By DM

UP Nurse Delivers Baby On Boat In Flood-Hit Bahraich, Awarded By DM

Watch: Man Falls To Death As Fire Erupts In High-Rise Residential Building In Mumbai

Watch: Man Falls To Death As Fire Erupts In High-Rise Residential Building In Mumbai

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

PTI / ECB announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston and will be part of India's white-ball tour. The match will begin on July 1.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement