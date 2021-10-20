Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Kejriwal Over No Government Hospital In Okhla

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musilimeen (AIMIM) party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday strongly criticized the Arvind Krjriwal-led Delhi government over the issue of absence of any government hospital in the Okhla area of national capital Delhi.

Referring to a media report regarding the complete absence of government hospital in the Okhla region, he slammed the government in a series of tweets saying, " AAP’s deshbhakti syllabus: no hospital for Okhla, but weekly Sundar Kand. When Kejriwal’s minions say that they’ve made schools & hospitals ‘regardless of religion’, show them this non-existent hospital in Okhla."

Alongside the hospital issue, he also slammed Kejriwal for "not condemning the call for muslim genocide in Jantar Mantar".

In the month of August this year, Delhi Police apprehended six individuals including- Aswani Upadhyay , Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vineet Bajpai, Preet Singh and Deepak Kumar for inciteful sloganeering near Jantar Mantar.

Amongst the, advocate Ashwani Upadhyay was released on Augst 11.