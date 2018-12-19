AgustaWestland: Delhi Court Sends Christian Michel To Judicial Custody Till Dec 28

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent British national Christian Michel, the middleman accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, to judicial custody till December 28.

Alleged middleman Christian Michel sent to judicial custody till December 28 by Delhi Court #AgustaWestland (file pic) pic.twitter.com/dtJ0jAJW57 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018

Michel was presented before Special Judge Arvind Kumar on the expiry of his four-day custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Michel was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4. The next day, he was produced in the court, which allowed his five-day custodial interrogation by the CBI which was later extended by five more days.

(IANS)