After Farm Laws Repeal, Muslim Leaders Urge Centre To Withdraw The Citizenship Amendment Act

The CAA since its passing has been opposed by the people from the Muslim community, and some other sections of the society, alleging that the Act is discriminatory in nature.

Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, said: "We now urge the government to also look at the other anti-people and anti-Constitutional laws like CAA-NRC etc., and ensure that they too are withdrawn at the earliest. We feel delighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally acceded to the demands of the farmers. Had it been done earlier, the losses could have been averted."

Welcoming the decision to repeal the three farm laws, the chief of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Arshad Madani, said in a statement: "The CAA movement encouraged the farmers to protest against the farm laws. The government should also withdraw the CAA now. We should congratulate our farmers as they have made great sacrifices. Every effort was made to subdue the peasant movement like all other movements in the country, and conspiracies were hatched to divide the peasants. But they continued to make all kinds of sacrifices and remained steadfast in their stand. "Once again the truth has come to light that if a movement is run with honesty and patience for a legitimate cause, one day success will be achieved."

Appreciating the efforts of the farmers, he said the movement became a success as women and even the elderly people sat on the streets day and night seeking justice. Urging the Centre to repel the CAA, he said: "Our Prime Minister says that the structure of our country is democratic, so now he should pay attention to the laws that have been brought regarding Muslims. Like the agri laws, the CAA should also be withdrawn."

President of Majlis-eMushawarat, Navaid Hamid, said, "All draconian laws, including CAA and UAPA, need to be withdrawn. The minister whose son was involved in the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri must be immediately sacked and adequate compensation should be given to all the farmers who died during the Kisan Andolan."

