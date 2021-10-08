Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

A Short Note On Typewriter

My friends in UNI had told me that one must know how to type to become a journalist. So I tried to learn it with the help of my wife Indu Agnihotri but could not get very far.So, when UNI’s General Manager and Chief Editor G. G. Mirchandani asked me if I knew how to type, I almost lied and replied in the affirmative.

A Short Note On Typewriter

Trending

A Short Note On Typewriter
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T17:45:16+05:30
Kuldeep Kumar

Kuldeep Kumar

More stories from Kuldeep Kumar
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 5:45 pm

 Soon after I got married in January 1981, my mother-in-law went to The Netherlands and brought a beautiful Remington Sparry portable typewriter for me as a sort of wedding gift since my marriage was solemnised by Allahabad District Magistrate Bhure Lal who later became well known as V. P. Singh’s trusted bureaucrat. A month later, United News of India (UNI) advertised for trainee sub-editors and I applied. I sat for a written test and was called for the interview. My friends in UNI had told me that one must know how to type to become a journalist. So I tried to learn it with the help of my wife Indu Agnihotri but could not get very far. So, when UNI’s General Manager and Chief Editor G. G. Mirchandani asked me if I knew how to type, I almost lied and replied in the affirmative, adding that my speed was very low. He said, “ Don’t worry, you will pick up.” And, I got selected. Thus, my new acquisition helped me get a job in journalism.

 Mirchandani encouraged desk persons to do reporting in their free time. So, I began to file reports and typed all of them on my typewriter. After I was picked up by Vinod Mehta for The Sunday Observer, it was continuously used as we did not have an office in Delhi. I travelled through Punjab during the 1980s and wrote all my reports on it. My career as a field reporter was over by mid-1990s, and laptop computers were yet to make their appearance. So, my portable typewriter was always my constant companion. Even today, it is in perfect condition. I yearn to use it, but cannot. The Digital Age has crushed it.

Tags

Kuldeep Kumar
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Tata Group Buys Air India For Rs 18,000 Crore

Tata Group Buys Air India For Rs 18,000 Crore

Outlook Business Team / The announcement was made by the secretaries of DIPAM and the ministry of civil aviation.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Arijit Ghosh / As India marks Air Force Day on October 8, here's celebrating tales of valour in the face of 'invisible' enemies.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement