9 Sub-Rs 20 Lakh SUVs Worth Waiting For In 2019 - Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks And More

2018 saw a slew of SUVs being launched in India. From facelifts to generation changes to new variants, 2018 had it all. But it looks like this unceasing onsalught of SUVs is set to continue in 2019. In fact we can even expect more SUV launches in 2019 compared to the year gone by. Some of the most awaited SUVs like the Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Carlino are all slated for launch in 2019. So if you're considering wiping the dust off your cheque book, here are nine SUVs under Rs 20 lakh you might want to consider for 2019.



1. Tata Harrier



Expected Launch: January 2019



Expected Price: Rs 17-22 lakh

And while it’s production-spec version, the Harrier, was expected to launch this year, Tata has now confirmed that it will arrive at its dealerships starting January 2019. Bookings for the Harrier are underway for a token amount for Rs 30,000 at all Tata dealerships and the company has confirmed that the SUV will be priced close to Rs 18 lakh. It will rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV500.



Tata unveiled the production-spec Harrier through various pictures recently. When viewed from the side, the SUV resembles the SUV with which it shares its platform - the Land Rover Discovery Sport. The front looks striking with sharp LED DRLs that sit where the headlamps usually are. The headlamps are placed lower on the bumper, giving the Harrier an aggressive fascia. It looks pretty close to the H5X concept when viewed from the sides as well as the rear. If we had one complaint based on the images, it's with the wheels which could have had a better design and should have been a size bigger.



Inside, the Harrier will sport five seats with creature comforts like an automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a touchscreen infotainment system, various drive modes and an information-laden MID (multi-info display) for the driver.



The Harrier will be powered by Tata’s new Kryotec diesel engine. It will be a turbocharged 2.0-litre unit. Though specs have been kept tightly under wraps, we can expect it to make around 150PS of max power and around 350Nm of peak torque



2. Nissan Kicks



Expected Launch: January 2019



Expected Price: Rs 10-14 lakhs

Unveiled in October 2018, the India-spec Nissan Kicks is bigger than the version sold abroad. This is because the India-spec SUV shares its platform (B0) with the likes of the Terrano, Renault Duster and the Captur whereas the international version is based on the new Micra platform. It will be powered by the Duster’s 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine and will most likely be available only with front-wheel-drive.



In terms of design, the India-spec Nissan Kicks resembles its international cousin with touches like the stretched headlamps with LED DRLs and blacked-out A- and C-pillars that give it a floating roof effect. Other details include a contrast coloured roof, 17-inch Apollo machine-cut alloy wheels and taillamps that ‘spillover’ onto the sides. In India, it also gets a faux skid plate, body cladding and roof rails that lend it an aggressive stance. It will rival the likes of the Renault Captur and the Hyundai Creta.



3. Hyundai Carlino

Expected Launch: October 2019

Expected Price: Rs 7-10 lakh

After the all-new Santro, the Carlino SUV is now Hyundai's most anticipated product for India. The sub-4 metre SUV will enter the space which is currently dominated by the Maruti-Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon. Codenamed the Qxi, the SUV will borrow styling cues from the Carlino concept that was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. A similar looking SUV has also been spotted testing in the US. It sports lower placed headlamps like the Kona as well as the signature ‘cascading’ grille and sloping roofline seen on current-gen Hyundai cars. The SUV will derive power from a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine. Whether this engine will be from the new Santro or the Eon remains to be seen.

4. Mahindra S201

Expected Launch: March 2019

Expected Price: Rs 7 lakh-10 lakh

Mahindra's fifth entry in the sub-4 metre SUV segment, the S201 SUV will directly take on the likes of the Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon. Based on the Ssangyong Tivoli, the S201 gets a boxy shape and looks quite similar to the Korean SUV. It has been spotted testing across the country multiple times and is set to be launched early next year. What’s more exciting is the fact that it will be powered by the Marazzo's 1.5-litre diesel engine which should give it enough power to punch above the segment. The production-spec S201 is expected to be called the Inferno and will come with projector headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and disc brakes all around.



5. MG SUV

Expected Launch: May 2019

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh-15 lakh

MG Motor has confirmed that it will be starting its Indian innings with an SUV that’s expected to be launched next year. Although it could be as large as the CR-V, pricing wise it will rival the Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass. The currently unnamed SUV will be based on the Baojun 530, which was recently spotted testing in India. The Baojun 530 made its international debut in March 2018 and is the product of a joint venture between SAIC, GM and Wuling. Engine options in China range from a 1.5-litre turbo and a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit. In India, the SUV will most likely get a 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier. The MG SUV is expected to be feature-loaded. It is likely to get built-in Wi-Fi, AI-enabled services, cloud-based services and over-the-air updates, among others.



6. Hyundai Kona Electric

Expected launch: Late 2019

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

Hyundai is gearing up to launch a slew of electric vehicles in India in the coming years. Spearheading this EV onslaught is the Kona Electric. The all-electric SUV will be assembled locally to keep costs in check. The e-SUV will be available in limited numbers and will first go on sale in metros like Delhi and Mumbai. The Kona Electric will be powered by a 39.2kWh battery pack which should give it a realistic range of around 250km on a single charge! Plus, the Kona can be charged upto 80 per cent in under an hour with the aid of a fast charger.



While the above-mentioned SUVs are confirmed for launch, here are a few which are expected to make their debut in 2019.

7. Kia SP Concept

Expected Launch: Mid-2019

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh-15 lakh

Kia showcased its 'Made-for-India SUV', the SP concept, at the 2018 Auto Expo. While we await more info about the SUV, Kia has already begun testing it in South Korea. Although the muscular design of the concept has been toned down, many exciting details like the wide 'Tiger Nose' grille and sleek headlamps remain. Kia has not officially revealed a name for the SUV yet, but the name Trazor received the best response in a poll which was recently conducted by the manufacturer. It will be powered by both petrol and diesel engines with the possibility of it being offered with both manual and automatic transmission too. But don't expect an AWD variant, at least at launch. Don't worry though, it will, in all probability, get a sunroof!

8. Toyota Brezza

Expected Launch: Late 2019

Expected price: Rs 7-10 lakh

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki’s recent joint venture will see both manufacturers sell rebadged cars of the partner company in a bid to strengthen their position in the Indian four-wheeler market. While Toyota will supply the Corolla to Maruti, the latter will provide the Baleno and Brezza from its stable. The Toyota-rebadged versions of the Baleno and the Brezza are expected to be launched in late-2019. The Toyota Brezza will most likely get a different bumper, headlamps and a few cosmetic modifications to set it apart from Maruti’s version. The 1.3-litre engine paired to a 5-speed manual is expected to remain as is. We expect Toyota to up the quality a bit in the interior department, which means that the rebadged Brezza could be priced at the slight premium over the Maruti Vitara Brezza.



9. Jeep Renegade

Expected Launch: Mid-2019

Expected price: Rs 10-15 lakh

Jeep is currently working on making the brand more accessible to the masses. To this effect, the manufacturer is likely to launch their smallest SUV, the Renegade, in India next year. To put things into perspective, the Renegade is the same size as the Renault Duster and Hyundai Creta. Expect Jeep to price the Renegade aggressively to challenge Hyundai’s dominance in the sub-compact SUV segment. The SUV has been seen testing in the country for quite some time now and is expected to be launched by mid next year. As we have come to expect from the Jeep brand, the Renegade is also expected to be a rock-solid SUV with most, if not all, of the creature comforts offered in the segment.

These are the 9 SUVs that are set to make their debut in the country in 2019. Which one are you waiting for and how much will you be willing to pay for it? Let us know in the comments below.

