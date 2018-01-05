The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
05 January 2018 Last Updated at 7:55 pm National

9 People, Including 6 Passengers Travelling On A Vehicle, Go Missing After Being Hit By Avalanche In Kupwara's Tangdhar

The incident took place near the Khooni Nallah area on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road, a traffic police official said.
Outlook Web Bureau
9 People, Including 6 Passengers Travelling On A Vehicle, Go Missing After Being Hit By Avalanche In Kupwara's Tangdhar
Representative image
9 People, Including 6 Passengers Travelling On A Vehicle, Go Missing After Being Hit By Avalanche In Kupwara's Tangdhar
outlookindia.com
2018-01-05T19:58:47+0530

At least 9 people, including a vehicle carrying six passengers, went missing in a huge avalanche on Friday afternoon on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said, according to ANI

The incident took place near the Khooni Nallah area on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road, a traffic police official said.

A search and rescue operation was launched by teams of police, army, SDRF and Mountain Rescue  but a bad weather was hampering the process, the official said.

Details are awaited...

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kashmir Kupwara Avalanche National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : It Is India's Responsibility To Guide The World, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters