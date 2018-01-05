9 People, Including 6 Passengers Travelling On A Vehicle, Go Missing After Being Hit By Avalanche In Kupwara's Tangdhar

At least 9 people, including a vehicle carrying six passengers, went missing in a huge avalanche on Friday afternoon on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said, according to ANI

The incident took place near the Khooni Nallah area on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road, a traffic police official said.

A search and rescue operation was launched by teams of police, army, SDRF and Mountain Rescue but a bad weather was hampering the process, the official said.

Details are awaited...