Assembly Elections: 75 Per Cent Voter Turnout In Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram

The counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will take place on December 11, along with that of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana

Outlook Web Bureau 28 November 2018
Representative Image-File
outlookindia.com
2018-11-28T20:56:15+0530
Around 75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in both, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram Assembly elections, Deputy Election Commission said Wednesday.

In Madhya Pradesh, as many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray for the 230 seats, but the main contest is between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The state has 5.04 crore eligible voters.

On the other hand, Mizoram had an electorate of 7,70,395, which included 3,94,897 female voters. There were 209 candidates, 15 of them women, in the fray.

Around 3,00,782 government employees, including 45,904 women, were on poll duty and 65,341 polling stations were set up in Madhya Pradesh.

Whereas, of the 1,179 polling booths, 47 were classified 'critical' and as many as 'vulnerable' by the Election Commission.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

