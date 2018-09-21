71 Children Dead In 45 Days At Uttar Pradesh Hospital

﻿
The incident comes a year after 60 infants died in Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2018
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-09-21T11:41:39+0530

At least 71 children have died in past 45 days at a government-run district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

Speaking to ANI, the hospital's medical superintendent, DK Singh, confirmed the deaths and said, "A large number of children were admitted to the hospital and 71 died in the past 45 days. Children have died due to various diseases."

Singh also stated that people from the nearby villages admit their children to the hospital for treatment, but due to limited facility, the hospital authorities face a lot of problems.

"We have 200 beds but currently, 450 patients are admitted here. The workload is very high. We are trying our best to save as many lives as we can," he said.

The incident comes a year after 60 infants died in Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply. The hospital authorities, however, denied this claim and said that the infants died due to encephalitis.

ANI

