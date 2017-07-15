The Website
16 July 2017

39 Missing Indians, Kidnapped By ISIS In Iraq, Probably In Badush Jail: Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj said she asked minister of state for external affairs General VK Singh to go to Erbil after Iraq PM declared Mosul is liberated from the ISIS, reported ANI.
Outlook Web Bureau
External affairs minister SushmaSwaraj on Sunday said 39 missing Indians, kidnapped by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq in 2014, are probably in a jail in Badush, where fighting is still on.

Swaraj said she asked minister of state for External affairs ministry General VK Singh to go to Erbil the day after Iraq PM declared Mosul is liberated from the ISIS, reported ANI.

This comes days after the ministry of external affairs on said that the Centre was leaving no stone unturned in finding and saving 39 Indian in Mosul.

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay had said the government remained engaged, seriously and sincerely with senior most authorities to locate Indian in Mosul.

"Efforts are on to save life of 39 missing Indians in Mosul. We remain engaged, seriously and sincerely with senior most authorities: MEA on Indians missing in Mosul," Bagley said.

According to reports, Swaraj has discussed the matter with her Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on two occasions after the kidnapping.

