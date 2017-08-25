250 Trains To Rohtak Cancelled As Ram Rahim Shifted To Makeshift Jail

As many as 250 trains to Rohtak in Haryana were cancelled after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was taken to the city, where he is lodged in a make-shift jail at a police training centre after his conviction in a rape case, officials said today.

"Almost 250 trains cancelled. All trains going towards Rohtak cancelled for tomorrow," Neeraj Sharma, spokesperson Northern Railway said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Earlier, the Railways said that it has cancelled 211 trains to and from Haryana since August 23 up to August 27.

Of the total number of trains cancelled, 91 are express trains and 120 are passenger trains.

The Railways has also short terminated or short originated 24 trains.

"In all, the services of 236 trains have been affected one way or the other due to the law and order situation in Punjab-Haryana," Sharma said.

Malout and Balluanna railway stations in Punjab were partially torched by angry followers of Ram Rahim as violence also spread to the state in the aftermath of the court's verdict, officials said.

"Two stations have been affected and we are still getting inputs on the extent of damage. No injuries have been reported so far," Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told PTI.

Before the court verdict, the 50-year-old Dera head had appealed to his followers to maintain peace.

At least 30 people have lost their lives in violence after the verdict was announced.

PTI