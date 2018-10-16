2018 Honda CR-V Launched At Rs 28.15 Lakh

Honda has launched the fifth-gen CR-V in India at a starting price of Rs 28.15 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It is available only in the top-spec variant for both petrol and diesel. The 2018 CR-V gets a new design along with various segment-first features. Among many such firsts is the diesel engine, which has never been seen before on the CR-V in India.

Prices (ex-showroom pan-India)

Speaking of engines, the fifth-gen CR-V can be had with a 2.0-litre 154PS/189Nm unit, which was one of the two engine options available earlier, and a 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine that makes 120PS and 300Nm.

This time around, Honda is offering the CR-V with automatic transmission options only. And while the diesel engine is paired with a 9-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission, the petrol is coupled with a CVT. Like its predecessor, the new CR-V is also available with 4WD option, but it is limited to diesel variants only.

Apart from a diesel engine, the new CR-V also comes with a 7-seat configuration for the first time. However, that is limited to the diesel variant only. The petrol CR-V, meanwhile, will continue to be a 5-seater SUV as always.

As far as features are concerned, the CR-V boasts of a pretty long list. Starting with safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, brake assist, driver attention assist, stability assist and hill start assist as standard.

Other features on offer include full-LED headlamps, LED taillamps, LED DRLs, panoramic sunroof, push-button gear selector (diesel only), electronically adjustable front seats, electronic parking brake, digital instrument cluster (first-in-class), lane watch assist (first-in-class), two-zone climate control with rear AC vents, third-row AC vents (diesel only), multi-view reverse parking camera and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay,Android Auto and 180W sound system.

With prices ranging from Rs 28.15 lakh to 32.75 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), the CR-V has rivals on both ends of the spectrum. The diesel CR-V, being a seven-seater and a 4WD offering, will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mitsubishi Outlander and the Skoda Kodiaq. For the petrol CR-V, other 5-seater SUV rivals at its price point will include the Hyundai Tucson and the VW Tiguan.

