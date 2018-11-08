﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  2 Indian-Origin Men Arrested For Lighting Illegal Firecrackers On Diwali Eve In Singapore

2 Indian-Origin Men Arrested For Lighting Illegal Firecrackers On Diwali Eve In Singapore

It is illegal to set off fireworks in Singapore without obtaining permission from the authorities.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 November 2018
2 Indian-Origin Men Arrested For Lighting Illegal Firecrackers On Diwali Eve In Singapore
Representational Image
AP Photo
2 Indian-Origin Men Arrested For Lighting Illegal Firecrackers On Diwali Eve In Singapore
outlookindia.com
2018-11-08T09:49:16+0530
Related Stories

On the occasion of Diwali, when world over Indians were celebrating the festival of lights, two men of Indian-origin in Singapore's 'Little India' precinct were charged with lighting illegal fireworks and now face upto two years in jail besides a fine ranging between SGD 2,000 to 10,00 .

It is illegal to set off fireworks in Singapore without obtaining permission from the authorities.

Thiagu Selvarajoo (29) is accused of letting off dangerous fireworks while Siva Kumar Subramaniam (48) is charged with abetting him, The Straits Times reported on Thursday.

According to court documents, Siva Kumar allegedly placed a box of fireworks on a road divider on Gloucester Road shortly before midnight on Monday and Thiagu reportedly lit them.

The court documents did not reveal how the two men procured the firecrackers.

The two were arrested on Tuesday.

A video of the fireworks display made the rounds on social media.

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) posted the video on Tuesday afternoon along with a post which read, "Illegal fireworks being set off at Race Course Road. Singapore police officers can be seen rushing towards the scene." The post ended by wishing people a happy Diwali.

The roads are within the Little India precinct where large crowds of Indians gather on holidays and weekends.

The two Singaporeans are remanded and will be back in court on November 14.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Singapore Diwali Firecrackers International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : US Midterm Election Results: 4 Indian-Americans Re-Elected To US House
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters