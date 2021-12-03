17 Flying Squads To Check Defaulters Of Air Pollution: Commission For AQM To SC

The affidavit filed by the Director with the Commission for AQM have stated that the number of flying squads will be increased to 40 in the next 24 hours and will report directly to the 5- member Enforcement Task Force.

"I state and submit that by the aforesaid order, an 'Enforcement Task Force' of five members has been constituted by the commission in the exercise of its statutory power...

"It is submitted that 17 flying squads are constituted which will directly report to the 'Enforcement Task Force' of the Commission and the 'Enforcement Task Force' itself will exercise powers of taking punitive and preventive measures against the non-compliant/ defaulting persons/entities.," the Director of the Commission stated.

The affidavit, submitted in response to a plea on air pollution, said that the Flying Squads have already started functioning and have conducted surprise checks at 25 sites.

The Commission has further directed that industrial operations and processes in NCR, where gas is not available and the said industrial unit is not running on PNG or cleaner fuels shall be allowed to operate only up to eight hours a day during weekdays and shall remain closed during Saturday and Sunday, it said.

"I state and submit that operation of thermal power plants within three hundred kilometres of the radius of Delhi shall continue to be regulated in terms of commissions latest order dated November 30, 2021, whereby, only five out of eleven thermal power plants, have been permitted to schedule their operations and rest have been directed to remain inoperative till at-least December 15, 2021.

"I respectfully state and submit that all schools and colleges in NCR shall remain closed till further orders, allowing only online mode of application except for the purpose of conducting examinations and laboratory practical, etc. I further state that entry of trucks in Delhi shall not be permitted, except for CNG and electric trucks and trucks carrying essential commodities," the Director of the Commission stated.

