Summer Break: 10 Off-Beat Places In India To Visit In May

Unexplored places in India have a lot to offer in terms of tranquillity, stunning vistas, a sense of adventure, and much more. Here are some quirky spots to visit in May, one of the greatest months to explore the highlands, for a relaxing vacation from your stressful schedule



1. Coorg, Karnataka

Off-beat places Coorg, Shutterstock

Coorg is one of the best tourist destinations in India in May. The city's most popular attractions include Abbey Falls, Iruppu Falls, Nagarhole National Park, and Nisargadhama Forest. But there’s more to Coorg than scenic beauty. River rafting, trekking, and other activities galore in Coorg delight adventure seekers.

Why May



Coorg opens its doors wide and allows you to embrace its cool, offering just the right weather to take a break from the heat of the plains. In May, the temperature in Coorg remains between 15 and 35 degrees Celsius. In spring, you will be greeted with showers and soothing warmth. May is also a beautiful month to see white blooms adorning the valley. Throughout April, there are numerous exhibitions, fairs, and entertainment options to keep you entertained.



2. Auli, Uttrakhand

A stunning views of Auli, Uttrakhand Shutterstock

Auli is one of India's most exciting skiing destinations. It is well-known for its natural white slopes and clean environment and is nothing short of a nature lover's paradise, surrounded by blankets of snow, apple orchards, and oak tree forests. Auli is one of the coldest places in Uttarakhand and a fantastic tourist destination away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Aside from skiing, a variety of other outdoor activities are available.

Why May

In May Auli has a pleasant climate. During summer, the highest temperature recorded is 20 degrees Celsius, making Auli an ideal location for sightseeing and other outdoor activities. It is one of the best places to spend a memorable summer vacation with the family. The clear weather in April provides stunning views of Nanda Devi Peak against a crystal clear blue background. Additionally, places like the Valley of Flowers are a sight to behold.

3. Khajjiar, Himachal Pardesh

Khajjiar provides a cool respite from the summer heat. Shutterstock

Do you want to experience Switzerland in India? If so, go to Khajjiar. Surrounded by snow-covered mountains, it provides a cool respite from the summer heat. While paragliding, zorbing, and trekking are popular activities for thrill-seekers, the Golden Devi temple, Khajji Nag temple, and Tibetan Handicrafts Center are also worth a visit.

Why May

In May, Khajjiar enjoys a warm summer. The landfills have been overgrown with lush greenery, inviting you to roll around in the grass and soak up the rays. There are plenty of leisure activities to choose from, such as a picnic by the lake, a horseback ride and many more.

4. Dzongu, North Sikkim

There are lakes, gushing waterfalls, a small monastery and many more things to explore Shutterstock

IHome to the Lepcha tribe, Dzongu is a remote village surrounded by lush greenery and mountain peaks about 49 miles from Gangtok. There are lakes, gushing waterfalls, a small monastery, and a swaying bamboo bridge over the Teesta River where you can go angling or take short hikes to nearby villages. There are mostly homestay options, so you can immerse yourself in the local way of life and culture.

Why May

The best time to visit Dzongu is in late spring and summer — March-end, April, and May. The temperature remains pleasant and moderate and you can see the entire range of mountains and Himalayan snow peaks, as well as hear and see many birds.By road: Dzongu is about 70 kilometres from Gangtok and is easily accessible by road. While there are good bus services from Gangtok to Dzongu, one can also take private or shared taxis to this destination.

To enter Dzongu, however, one must first take permission from the Sikkim government. The same information is available from the tourism offices in Gangtok and Delhi.



5. Damroo, Arunachal Pradesh

Damro is a must for unexplored places in India Shutterstock

Damro, a hidden path to heaven, enchants with thatched bamboo houses, swaying suspended bridges and the laid-back way of life of the locals. It is a rural type of getaway for tired city dwellers and is a must for unexplored places in India. The sight of harvested crops, not-so-wild bison, and huge areas of meadows and grasslands is quite appealing.

Why May

Damro is ideally visited between October and May. You can enjoy Arunachal Pradesh's longest-suspension hanging bridge in Damro. This gracefully swaying bridge spans the Yamne River and is near the Adi Padam tribe's homeland. There are several bamboo cottages where travellers may enjoy a relaxing natural staycation. Tourists may savour the original Damro staple and drink Apong, the traditional rice beer.

6. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

The picturesque village of Mawlynnong is the epitome of harmony and cleanliness. Shutterstock

The village that has been named ‘The Cleanest Village in Asia’ by international organisations is relatively unknown in the country. The picturesque village of Mawlynnong is the epitome of harmony and cleanliness, making it one of India's worthy unexplored places. High-end cities have well-kept roads, polished streets, spotless houses, manicured front yards, and cobbled sidewalks. Their well-organised pits for organic and inorganic waste, well-maintained public utilities, and strewn bamboo dustbins can put even the most cosmopolitan cities to shame.

Why May

Throughout the year, Mawlynnong has a nice cool climate. Summer lasts from March to June and is a wonderful season to beat the heat as it is neither too hot nor too chilly. The temperature ranges from 15 to 24 degrees Celsius.



7. Shoja, Himachal Pardesh

Shoja is not-so-mainstream place in Himachal valley. Shutterstock

With sloping hillsides covered in verdure, conifers and deodars going for miles away and a fantastic view of the snow peaks, Shoja is a must visit for those to seek to experience a not-so-mainstream place in Himachal valley.

Why May May and June are the finest months to visit Shoja. The attractive and serene community, as well as its pure environs and Himalayan surroundings, will leave you speechless as soon as you arrive. Accommodation choices are limited, but this adds to the attractiveness of the area, adding Shoja to the list of off-beat areas in the well-travelled state of Himachal.



8. Vagamon, Kerala

Every summer, the beautiful environment of Vagamon, Kerala, invites us to surrender our souls to its soothing rhythm of evergreen. One of Kerala's most-popular travelling destinations, Vagamon is a wonderful place near Kottayam, Kerala's Idukki border. Its soothing winds, cool touch, fascinating pine woods, rugged terrains, gorgeous grasslands, velvety meadows, misty hills, spectacular flowing waterfalls and lush greens will capture the hearts of visitors.

Why May

Tourists from all over the world go to the beautiful hill station of Vagamon to escape the sweltering heat of the plains. As a result, summer is the best time to visit Vagamon, which is also a birdwatcher's heaven. Birds, such as the Malabar grey hornbill, spotted dove and hill mynah are a delight for bird watchers. Vagamon is also rich in plant and animal species with 200 plant species, unique orchids, emerald green tea estates and creatures, such as porcupines, hares, and teddy cats.



9. Majuli, Assam

Vagamon is a wonderful place near Kottayam, Kerala Shutterstock

Majuli, near the banks of the Brahmaputra River, is one of the world's biggest river islands. It is brimming with lush greenery, colourful culture, rich flora and fauna and welcoming tribal residents, all of which will make your visit unforgettable. Stroll around the island, making sure to stop at the Vishnu monastery, which goes back to the 15th century. A variety of bird species can also be seen here, making it a twitcher's heaven. A boat trip is the greatest way to see the island's winged beauty.



Why May Majuli is a river island on the Brahmaputra river and is prone to flooding during the monsoon.

But during summer, it offers a stunningly lovely island with remarkable cultural traditions and scenic beauty that draws a large number of tourists. You can explore some of Satras (monasteries) at your leisure, interact with the locals and learn about the island's culture. In April, the island has a new green cover after the rain.



10. Namchi, Sikkim

Namchi is a major tourist attraction Shutterstock

Namchi, a charming tiny village in Sikkim, lives true to its name. In Sikkimese, 'Nam' means 'sky,' while 'Chi' means 'height.'

The capital of South Sikkim, located at an altitude of 1,675 metres above sea level and providing excellent views of the Khangchendzonga range and Rangit valley, Namchi has become a popular destination for hiking, bird watching and religious tourism.



Why May

Namchi is a major tourist attraction in South Sikkim. Throughout the year, the scenic setting enjoys pleasant weather. Summer, winter and rainstorms are the three primary seasons in this region. Namchi is best suited to visit between April and May when the weather is mild. In namchi you can discover duplicates of all four of India's most revered Dhams -Char Dhams. Visit Guru Padmasambhava's largest statue, which is located on Samdruptse Hill in Namchi. This hill is known as the wish-fulfilment hill.

There are plenty of untouched and unexplored places in India. Try to explore them and let us know in the comment section below.

