Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers: England Play 1-1 Draw With Sweden - In Pics

Defending champions England kicked off their Women's European Championship 2025 qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Sweden in front of 63,248 spectators at Wembley. Alessia Russo nodded home Lauren James’ delivery to open the scoring inside 24 minutes, and the Lionesses managed to preserve their lead at the break despite Sweden threatening. An equaliser felt imminent after the interval, and finally came when Fridolina Rolfo headed past Mary Earps, while the Lionesses were lucky not to fall behind when Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius squandered a good chance for Sweden. Euro 2022 captain Leah Williamson watched on from the bench as Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp led a late rally, but could not find the finishing touch as the sides settled for a point.

Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers: England vs Sweden

England's Lauren Hemp, centre, shoots the ball as Sweden's goalkeeper Jennifer Falk challenges during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.

Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers: England vs Sweden
England's Lauren Hemp, left, and Sweden's Linda Sembrant challenge for the ball during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.

Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers: England vs Sweden
England's Beth Mead, left, and Sweden's Hanna Lundkvist challenge for the ball during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.

Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers: England vs Sweden
England's Jessica Carter gestures during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.

Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers: England vs Sweden
England's goalkeeper Mary Earps, centre right, clears the ball during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.

Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers: England vs Sweden
England's goalkeeper Mary Earps, centre right, clears the ball during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.

Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers: England vs Sweden
Sweden's team players celebrate after Fridolina Rolfö scored her side's first goal during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.

Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers: England vs Sweden
England's Lotte Wubben-Moy, centre left, and Sweden's Stina Blackstenius challenge for the ball during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.

Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers: England vs Sweden
England's Lotte Wubben-Moy, right, and Sweden's Stina Blackstenius challenge for the ball during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.

Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers: England vs Sweden
England's Alex Greenwood, right, and Niamh Charles, left, challenge for the ball with Sweden's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.

