Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers: England Play 1-1 Draw With Sweden - In Pics

Defending champions England kicked off their Women's European Championship 2025 qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Sweden in front of 63,248 spectators at Wembley. Alessia Russo nodded home Lauren James’ delivery to open the scoring inside 24 minutes, and the Lionesses managed to preserve their lead at the break despite Sweden threatening. An equaliser felt imminent after the interval, and finally came when Fridolina Rolfo headed past Mary Earps, while the Lionesses were lucky not to fall behind when Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius squandered a good chance for Sweden. Euro 2022 captain Leah Williamson watched on from the bench as Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp led a late rally, but could not find the finishing touch as the sides settled for a point.