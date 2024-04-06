England's Lauren Hemp, centre, shoots the ball as Sweden's goalkeeper Jennifer Falk challenges during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.
England's Lauren Hemp, left, and Sweden's Linda Sembrant challenge for the ball during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.
England's Beth Mead, left, and Sweden's Hanna Lundkvist challenge for the ball during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.
England's Jessica Carter gestures during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.
England's goalkeeper Mary Earps, centre right, clears the ball during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.
Sweden's team players celebrate after Fridolina Rolfö scored her side's first goal during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.
England's Lotte Wubben-Moy, centre left, and Sweden's Stina Blackstenius challenge for the ball during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.
England's Lotte Wubben-Moy, right, and Sweden's Stina Blackstenius challenge for the ball during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.
England's Alex Greenwood, right, and Niamh Charles, left, challenge for the ball with Sweden's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd during the Euro 2025 group A3 qualifying soccer match between England and Sweden at the Wembley stadium in London.