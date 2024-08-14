Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Surfing Medallists - In Pics

A total of 48 surfers - 24 men and as many women - competed in the Paris Olympic Games 2024 surfing events. The competition was scheduled from July 27 to August 5 in Teahupoʻo reef pass, Tahiti, French Polynesia, creating a new record for the farthest away a medal competition has been held from the host city. France's Kauli Vaast won the men's shortboard title, while United States' Caroline Marks bagged the women's shortboard gold medal.