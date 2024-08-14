Kauli Vaast, of France, center, poses with his gold medal alongside Jack Robinson, of Australia, left, who won the silver medal, and Gabriel Medina, of Brazil, who won the bronze medal in the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
Kauli Vaast, of France, celebrates with his gold medal on the podium after winning the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
Jack Robinson, of Australia, celebrates with his silver medal on the podium after the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
Bronze medalist Gabriel Medina, of Brazil, celebrates on the podium after the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
From left, silver medalist Tatiana Weston-Webb, of Brazil, gold medalist Caroline Marks, of the United States, and bronze medalist Johanne Defay, of France, celebrate with their medals on the podium after the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
Caroline Marks, of the United States, holds her gold medal after winning the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
Tatiana Weston-Webb, of Brazil, celebrates with her silver medal on the podium after the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
Johanne Defay, of France, kisses her bronze medal on the podium after the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.