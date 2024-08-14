Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Surfing Medallists - In Pics

A total of 48 surfers - 24 men and as many women - competed in the Paris Olympic Games 2024 surfing events. The competition was scheduled from July 27 to August 5 in Teahupoʻo reef pass, Tahiti, French Polynesia, creating a new record for the farthest away a medal competition has been held from the host city. France's Kauli Vaast won the men's shortboard title, while United States' Caroline Marks bagged the women's shortboard gold medal.

Paris Olympics Surfing Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Kauli Vaast, of France, center, poses with his gold medal alongside Jack Robinson, of Australia, left, who won the silver medal, and Gabriel Medina, of Brazil, who won the bronze medal in the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

1/7
Paris Olympics Surfing 2024
Paris Olympics Surfing 2024 Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Kauli Vaast, of France, celebrates with his gold medal on the podium after winning the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

2/7
Paris Olympics 2024 Surfing
Paris Olympics 2024 Surfing Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Jack Robinson, of Australia, celebrates with his silver medal on the podium after the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

3/7
Paris 2024 Olympics Surfing
Paris 2024 Olympics Surfing Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Bronze medalist Gabriel Medina, of Brazil, celebrates on the podium after the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

4/7
2024 Summer Olympics Surfing
2024 Summer Olympics Surfing Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

From left, silver medalist Tatiana Weston-Webb, of Brazil, gold medalist Caroline Marks, of the United States, and bronze medalist Johanne Defay, of France, celebrate with their medals on the podium after the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

5/7
Olympic Games 2024 Surfing
Olympic Games 2024 Surfing Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Caroline Marks, of the United States, holds her gold medal after winning the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

6/7
Paris 2024 Surfing
Paris 2024 Surfing Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Tatiana Weston-Webb, of Brazil, celebrates with her silver medal on the podium after the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

7/7
Olympics Surfing
Olympics Surfing Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Johanne Defay, of France, kisses her bronze medal on the podium after the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  2. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  3. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Shubman Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
  4. Pakistan's Most Capped Umpire Aleem Dar Recounts Saddest Moment Of His Life
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
Football News
  1. AIFF To Organise Charity Matches For Victims Affected By Kerala, Himachal Floods
  2. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Women's Football Medallists - In Pics
  3. Tottenham's Bissouma Apologises For ‘Severe Lack Of Judgement’ After Inhaling Laughing Gas
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Men's Football Medallists - In Pics
  5. Al-Taawoun Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hyderabad Cop Who Apprehended 2 Criminals In 2022 Fierce-faceoff Among President’s Medal For Gallantry Awardees
  2. Bulandshahr: Govt Officer, 57, Rapes Dalit Girl And Goat; Child Standing Nearby Films Act
  3. The Endangered Rajis Of Uttrakhand
  4. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Gangrape Claims Surface, Renovation Work At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  5. 20-Year-Old Tourist From Delhi Murdered During Robbery Bid At Goa's Baga Beach
Entertainment News
  1. Shaheer Sheikh Visits His 'Cherished' Friend Hina Khan In The Hospital; Calls Her 'Fearless'
  2. Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Major Update About Sequel Of Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion', Teases An Upcoming Series
  3. 'Emergency' Trailer Review: Kangana Ranaut's Portrayal Of Indira Gandhi Is High On Theatrics And Melodrama
  4. 'Stree 2' Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is Likely To Earn
  5. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
US News
  1. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
  2. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  3. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  5. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
  2. Bangladesh: Another Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
  3. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  4. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  5. Japan To Get New PM Soon: Fumio Kishida To Step Down As Party Leader Amid Corruption Scandal
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Gangrape Claims Surface, Renovation Work At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?