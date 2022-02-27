Russia's War On Ukraine And Its Impact On Cricket: It's Time Out Now, Will Summer Bring Cheer?

Among many things, the fledgling cricket in Ukraine is also expected to bear the brunt of the Russian invasion. Before the game could even reach the masses in the country of 4.1 crore people, the Russia-Ukraine War has put cricket's development plans on hold. (More Cricket News)

Sport has been hit in Russia and Ukraine. Russia seem to be 'enemy' No. 1 of most sports federations across the world now. From the International Olympic Committee to F1, from UEFA to tennis, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven a wedge in sport's inability to be a messenger of peace.

Russia have always been an object of awe. From successfully organising a Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014 to a FIFA World Cup in 2018, Russia have shown their amazing power of administrative control and execution. But the war on Ukraine is hurting sports.

Ukraine is best known for its international sportsperson. From world champion pole vaulter Sergei Bubka to professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko; professional footballer and FIFA Ballon d'Or winner Andrei Shevchenko to tennis superstar Andrei Medvedev, Ukraine's list of celebrity sportspersons are endless.

And cricket is coming to roost in Ukraine. In Ukraine's capital city, known for its famous football club FC Dynamo Kyiv, cricket is part of the government's grassroots development plans.

The Department of Youth and Sport in Kyiv launched a summer programme in Syretskyi Park to promote sport in Kyiv. Every Saturday, various sporting associations display and promote their sport. The aim is to promote various sports and create awareness and encourage participation in sport.

CRICKET AWARENESS

The Ukraine Cricket Federation was also invited to showcase cricket during this program. During the summer months, the UCF will help develop awareness for cricket and to introduce the basic skills to children and adults alike. The Department of Youth and Sport in Kyiv is responsible for all sport in schools in Kyiv.

Cricket's growing interest is not restricted to boys or men. (Photo: UCF)

Kyiv has a population of 3 million people. The long-term aim is to incorporate cricket into the schools Physical Education curriculum. The UCF is working in collaboration with the Department of Youth and Sport in Kyiv to introduce cricket into all schools in Kyiv and ultimately in all schools in Ukraine. Now the war with Russia has jeopardised all the good work as the city grapples with food shortage and other ill effects of war.

The Ukraine Cricket Federation (UCF) had recently applied for the associate membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The board, its players and the fans from the country were truly optimistic of getting a favourable response from the apex cricket council in July.

However, Thursday morning saw their focus turning from development of cricket to their own survival. Before the ICC could decide the future of cricket in Ukraine, the Russian attack cast doubts on the resumption of the game in the country anytime soon.

Getting included in ICC’s plans, even though as an associate member, would have given a big boost to a country like Ukraine which doesn’t have adequate facilities and financial aid to develop its cricket.

The sport in the nation has mainly relied on business people or expats from south-east Asian countries who would provide financial help at times. Meanwhile, there are several others factors that work as a hurdle in the development of cricket in Ukraine.

Even before the Russian invasion, cricket was put to a regular halt in the country due to the extremely cold weather during winter and was expected to resume with the onset of summer in May-June.

THE COST OF WAR

But the biggest question is: Can cricket in the country resume in near future after the ongoing destruction?

A year before, Kobus Olivier, who is now UCF CEO, was proudly sharing his initiatives to grow cricket in Ukraine from the grassroot level, but what the generation is watching since Thursday morning might take a toll on them, and more than cricket it would be the need of survival that would matter more for them.

The future prospects of the Ukranian cricket are somewhere hiding themselves in the underground station, fighting for their lives.

Destroying cricket in Ukraine must not be the intention of the Russian force, but the fact that Kharkiv is also among the targets of the Russian attack would unintentionally impact the development of the game.

This is because Kharkiv, apart from being one of the important military bases of Ukraine, is also the cricket epicenter of the country or say it was.

Coaches have been actively involved as Ukraine awaits ICC membership. (Photo: UCF)

"I'm not sure if our cricket oval will survive the bombings. It's a new ground with pavilions being installed and there is a beautiful indoor facility with nets to be set up. That was going to be our cricket headquarters… I'm not sure now," said Olivier to ESPNcricinfo on impact of the war on the second-largest city of Ukraine.

AFGHAN INSPIRATION

Olivier, who is an ex-professional South African cricketer and a self-described “cricket nomad”, came to Ukraine four years back to keep himself away from the game. He had become an English teacher by then but his never-ending love for cricket ultimately saw him including cricket lessons in the subject to make it more interesting for students.

The eventual results saw the growing kids getting fascinated towards the game.

Olivier hasn’t left his apartment in Kyiv despite the Russian attack and rather takes inspiration from how cricket in Afghanistan developed despite the chaos around.

"At the moment, it is scary but I keep following Afghanistan cricket, which is very fascinating and inspiring. In a country of war, turmoil and with the Taliban around, they persisted with cricket and the game has survived.

"We are not yet there where Afghanistan is, but it makes me more positive. Despite what has happened there over the years, they kept on playing cricket, doing incredibly well,” said Olivier to Cricbuzz.

Like every other person living in Ukraine, Olivier too doesn't know when the normalcy will be restored. Additionally, he has not idea about the resumption of cricket in the country, but he wants to make sure when it happens, he is there to guide the youngsters.