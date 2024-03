Sports

Mexican Open: Alex De Minaur Ousts Stefanos Tsitsipas To Enter Semis, Holger Rune Too Advances

Defending champion Alex de Minaur battled past Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to book a second successive spot in the semi-finals of the Mexican Open 2024. De Minaur, the ATP's ninth-ranked player, struggled in the first set and lost it in 28 minutes but rallied in the next two to get the win in 2 hours, 6 minutes. In the semi-finals, the third-seeded de Minaur will meet Jack Draper, who ousted Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2. The other semi-final will feature Holger Rune and the winner of the last-eight clash between Casper Ruud and Ben Shelton. Rune advanced to the last-four stage with a battling 7-6, 7-6 win over Dominic Koepfer.