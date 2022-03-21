Live Streaming Details Of South Africa Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Date, Time, Venue

In a top-of-the-table clash, six-time ICC Women's World Cup champions Australia face South Africa at Basin Reserve, Wellington on Tuesday. The SA-W vs AUS-w match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match online on Disney+ Hotstar. (More Cricket News)

Both Australia and South Africa are unbeaten in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 but the Meg Lanning-led Aussies lead the table with 10 points from five matches. South Africa are second with eight from four. Australia became the first side the qualify for the semi-finals and South Africa can confirm their last-four spot with a win.

Results So Far

Australia Women : Defeated England Women by 12 runs, Pakistan Women by seven wickets, New Zealand Women by 141 runs, West Indies Women by seven wickets and India Women by six wickets.

South Africa Women : Defeated Bangladesh Women by 32 runs, Pakistan Women by six runs, England Women by three wickets and New Zealand Women by two wickets.

When is South Africa vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

South Africa vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 22, 2022 (Tuesday).

What is the start time for South Africa vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

South Africa vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 3:30 AM IST/11:00 AM local.

Where is South Africa vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

South Africa vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand.

Which channel in India will live telecast South Africa vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The South Africa vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live Star Sports 1/HD.

How to watch live streaming of South Africa vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of South Africa vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

South Africa Women : Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.