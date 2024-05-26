Sports

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid Draw With Betis As Toni Kroos Says Farewell To Santiago Bernabeu - In Pics

Real Madrid drew with Real Betis 0-0 on Saturday in its last warmup game before facing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions league final. Madrid wrapped up the Spanish league title three weeks ago, and since then coach Carlo Ancelotti has rotated his lineups to rest his starters. But the Italian likely had his top-choice players back in his starting 11 against Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu. There were only two changes from the Champions League semifinals victory over Bayern Munich. Toni Kroos played his last home game for Madrid. The 34-year-old midfielder announced this week he will retire after playing for Germany at this summer’s European Championship. He can add to his 22 titles, including four Champions League crowns, with Madrid next weekend.

Toni Kroos Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos waves during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid said the 34-year-old German international "has decided to bring an end to his time as a professional footballer following Euro 2024".

Spain Soccer La Liga
Spain Soccer La Liga Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos waves at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrids Toni Kroos
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is lifted in the air by his teammates during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spanish La Liga
Spanish La Liga Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid vs Betis
Real Madrid vs Betis Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid and Betis players play during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Betis vs Real Madrid
Betis vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, tries a shot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrids Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, top, vies for the ball, with Betis' Sokratis Papastathopoulos during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spanish La Liga Soccer Match
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, vies for the ball, next to Betis' Sokratis Papastathopoulos during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La Liga Soccer Match
La Liga Soccer Match Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, fights for the ball with Betis' Marc Roca during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

