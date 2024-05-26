Sports

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid Draw With Betis As Toni Kroos Says Farewell To Santiago Bernabeu - In Pics

Real Madrid drew with Real Betis 0-0 on Saturday in its last warmup game before facing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions league final. Madrid wrapped up the Spanish league title three weeks ago, and since then coach Carlo Ancelotti has rotated his lineups to rest his starters. But the Italian likely had his top-choice players back in his starting 11 against Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu. There were only two changes from the Champions League semifinals victory over Bayern Munich. Toni Kroos played his last home game for Madrid. The 34-year-old midfielder announced this week he will retire after playing for Germany at this summer’s European Championship. He can add to his 22 titles, including four Champions League crowns, with Madrid next weekend.