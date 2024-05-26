La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid Draw With Betis As Toni Kroos Says Farewell To Santiago Bernabeu - In Pics

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos waves during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid said the 34-year-old German international "has decided to bring an end to his time as a professional footballer following Euro 2024".
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos waves at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
