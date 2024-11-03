India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai

India's Ravindra Jadeja holds up the ball to celebrate his five-wicket haul during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
New Zealand's Aijaz Patel celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's Rishab Pant plays a shot during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, right, and Aijaz Patel celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the third day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.