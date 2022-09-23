India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed, Check Revised Playing Conditions

The toss before the start of the second T20 International match between India and Australia have been delayed due to wet outfield at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. (More Cricket News)

The match was scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. The umpires will have another inspection at 8:00 PM IST.

Update 1: Umpires are still now happy with the conditions. And the area of concern is run-up. Next inspection is at 8:45 PM IST.

The cut-off time for a five-over game is 9:46 IST.

Update 2: Toss will happen at 9:15 PM IST, 15 minutes before the first ball. It will be an eight-overs a side with two overs of powerplay during each innings.

This is India's must-win game. Australia won the first match by four wickets in Mohali on Tuesday. The series ends with the third and final match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the first match, Finch won and put India into bat. The visitors then chased down a stiff target of 209 runs with four balls to spare thanks to Cameron Green's 61 off 30 and Matthew Wade's unbeaten 45 off 21. For India, Hardik Pandya (71 not out off 30) and KL Rahul (55 off 35) hit fifties.