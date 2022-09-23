Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed, Check Revised Playing Conditions

The match was scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. The umpires will have another inspection at 8:00 PM IST.

Groundsmen work on the wet patches of the field.
Groundsmen work on the wet patches of the field. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 8:57 pm

The toss before the start of the second T20 International match between India and Australia have been delayed due to wet outfield at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. (More Cricket News)

The match was scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. The umpires will have another inspection at 8:00 PM IST.

Update 1: Umpires are still now happy with the conditions. And the area of concern is run-up. Next inspection is at 8:45 PM IST.

The cut-off time for a five-over game is 9:46 IST.

Update 2: Toss will happen at 9:15 PM IST, 15 minutes before the first ball. It will be an eight-overs a side with two overs of powerplay during each innings.

This is India's must-win game. Australia won the first match by four wickets in Mohali on Tuesday. The series ends with the third and final match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the first match, Finch won and put India into bat. The visitors then chased down a stiff target of 209 runs with four balls to spare thanks to Cameron Green's 61 off 30 and Matthew Wade's unbeaten 45 off 21. For India, Hardik Pandya (71 not out off 30) and KL Rahul (55 off 35) hit fifties.

Related stories

IND Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia Beat India By Six Wickets To Take 1-0 Series Lead – In Pics

IND Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia Tear Apart Indian Bowling Attack, Gun Down 209-Run Target To Take 1-0 Lead

IND Vs AUS: Indian Players Train In Mohali Ahead Of First T20I Against Australia – In Pics

Tags

Sports Cricket India National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team Nagpur Wet Outfield Rohit Sharma Aaron Finch
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read